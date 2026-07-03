How to practice awareness all day, according to a spiritual guru
According to HH Guruji of Aathman Awareness Centre, mindfulness does not require setting aside hours for meditation.
Many people begin the day by checking their phones, rushing through breakfast, or mentally preparing for work. Spiritual teacher Guruji offers a different approach.
According to HH Guruji of Aathman Awareness Centre, mindfulness does not require setting aside hours for meditation. Instead, he says people can practice being present while waking up, exercising, commuting, or completing everyday tasks.
Start the day by observing your thoughts
Guruji says the moments after waking up are an important time to become aware of the mind. After a full night's rest, he believes the mind naturally returns to the thoughts it held before sleep.
Rather than immediately reacting to those thoughts, he encourages people to observe them. Taking a few quiet moments before beginning the day, he says, can help create a greater sense of clarity and intention.
Turn everyday routines into a mindfulness practice
Simple daily activities can also become moments of awareness, according to Guruji. He encourages people to pay attention while exercising instead of letting their minds wander.
Rather than treating a workout as something to complete on autopilot, he recommends staying present with each movement and breath. He says this can help build a stronger connection between the mind and body.
Also Read What is mindfulness meditation, and why are experts suggesting using this technique to avoid stress and anxiety?
Find quiet moments throughout the day
Guruji also encourages people to make use of short periods of solitude. Whether sitting quietly, waiting in line, or travelling, he suggests using those moments to observe thoughts instead of constantly seeking distraction.
According to him, even a few minutes of conscious awareness repeated throughout the day can gradually become a meaningful habit.
Stay aware while interacting with others
Another practice Guruji recommends is keeping part of your attention on yourself during conversations and daily interactions. He suggests maintaining awareness of your thoughts and emotions instead of reacting automatically.
According to his teachings, this habit can help people respond more calmly in challenging situations and avoid becoming overwhelmed by the emotions of others.
Use familiar tasks as reminders to be present
Guruji says even routine activities such as driving or walking can become opportunities to practice awareness. Instead of rushing from one task to another, he encourages people to notice their surroundings and observe their own actions with greater attention.
He describes this as shifting from reacting automatically to becoming an observer of one's own experiences.
A reminder to slow down
Guruji's message centers on bringing awareness into everyday life instead of limiting mindfulness to formal meditation sessions. His advice encourages followers to pause, observe their thoughts, and approach ordinary routines with greater intention.
While these practices reflect Guruji's spiritual teachings and personal philosophy, many also align with broader mindfulness practices that encourage people to be more present in their daily lives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More