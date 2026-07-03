Spectator by Seema Goswami: Plan a nothing-cation

Well, guess what? Now that I have entered my middle years, my attitude to holidays has undergone a sea change. Now, my priority is to relax and recharge; sightseeing, while important enough, is something that I try and fit in around that.

I have written in the past about how I am one of those people who likes to pack in the maximum amount possible in a holiday. Weeks before we leave I have a full itinerary sorted which includes everything from visits to monuments and museums, meals at must-try restaurants, and evenings spent exploring scenic parks much to the annoyance of my husband who likes a more leisurely approach to things when we are on vacation. I have always been of the opinion that one must optimise every moment while we are on holiday no matter how tiring it may get. After all, who knows when we will ever get a chance to visit that destination again?

So, what accounts for this change of attitude so late in life? Well, it’s not just that my energy levels have changed as I have got older. It’s also that I have finally begun to appreciate the freedom from over-scheduling. The Italians have a charming phrase to describe the sweetness of doing nothing at all — il dolce far niente — and I am beginning to see the point of it.

I think my conversion began on a beach holiday on an island off the coast of Thailand. The nearest town was miles away. There were no ‘tourist must-sees’ to visit. There wasn’t even a restaurant or shopping hub nearby. So, all there was to do was lie by the beach, take an occasional dip, read a book while sipping on a cocktail and stop by the spa for a massage. All through the first day, I was a little restless, feeling that there was something more useful I could be doing. But by the next morning, I had fully succumbed to the lazy, laid back vibe, revelling in the feeling that time stretched out endlessly before me without a single chore to fill it. And when that holiday ended, I experienced none of the exhaustion I usually feel when I come back home. Instead I felt as if I had truly given my mind and body a break.