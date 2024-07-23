 Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these delicious poha recipes - Hindustan Times
Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these delicious poha recipes

ByAdrija Dey
Jul 23, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Poha fills both the health and taste needs, making it an obvious choice for kid's lunch options.

When you are looking for nutritious lunch recipes for your kids, look no further, as poha is the perfect choice. Lightweight and easy on the stomach, Poha keeps kids full and energetic for the rest of the day. Being a versatile dish, Poha can go well with any kind of toppings or vegetables, making it not only nutritious but also very easy to make. It has various renditions in terms of seasoning and toppings in different states. Here are some unique Poha recipes that are fantastic lunch options for kids.

Poha is a healthy lunch for kids as it's easily digestible and high in nutrients.
Poha is a healthy lunch for kids as it's easily digestible and high in nutrients.

Indori Poha

(Recipe by Waagmi Soni)

The addition of pomegranates adds freshness to Indori Poha (Pinterest)
The addition of pomegranates adds freshness to Indori Poha (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Poha

Oil

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Fennel seeds

Raw peanuts

Onion

Ginger

Green chillies

Turmeric powder

Curry leaves

Red chilli powder

Salt

Sugar

Fresh pomegranate

Coriander leaves

Method

  1. Begin by thoroughly washing the poha, at least thrice. After draining the water, add sugar and salt and mix carefully to not break the delicate, soaked Poha.
  2. Heat oil in a pan, and then add mustard seeds. When they begin to sizzle and sputter, add one tablespoon of raw peanuts. Saute the peanuts until they become golden brown.
  3. Now, to the same pan, add chopped onions, sliced green chillies and 7-8 curry leaves. Cook until the onions develop a brown colour.
  4. Now add 1 tablespoon fennel seeds, 1 tablespoon grated ginger, ½ tablespoon turmeric powder, ½ tablespoon red chilli powder and mix everything. Saute them.
  5. Finally, add the soaked Poha to the pan. Cover the pan with a lid and garnish with chopped coriander leaves, freshly chopped onions and pomegranates.

Kanda Poha

(Recipe by Archana)

This is a very popular Maharashtrian dish.(Pinterest)
This is a very popular Maharashtrian dish.(Pinterest)

Ingredients

Poha

Oil

Asafoetida (hing)

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Onion

Green chillies

Ginger

Curry leaves

Turmeric powder

Salt

Sugar

Lemon juice

Roasted peanuts

Coriander leaves.

Method

  1. In a pan, heat oil and add 1 tablespoon cumin seeds. Wait till they begin to sputter, then throw in 1 green chili, slit in halves. Add 1 tablespoon peanuts and 4-6 curry leaves.
  2. Add one finely chopped onion to the pan and wait till it becomes translucent. In the meantime, soak and wash Poha.
  3. After the onions turn golden, add in the soaked Poha, 1 teaspoon sugar, salt, freshly chopped coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Mix everything well and put the lid, letting it cook for about 2 to 3 minutes.

 

Tomato and peas poha

(Recipe by Nithya Anantham)

Tomato makes the poha tangy.(Pinterest)
Tomato makes the poha tangy.(Pinterest)

Ingredients

Poha

Green peas

Onion

Tomatoes

Green Chilli

Garlic

Fennel seeds

Mustard seeds

Asafoetida (hing)

Turmeric powder

Red Chilli powder

Coriander Powder

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves

Oil

Lemon juice

Salt

Method

  1. As usual, soak and wash the Poha well.
  2. Soak ½ cup green peas in hot water and keep them aside.
  3. Heat oil in a pan, 1 teaspoon mustard seeds and wait until they sputter. Once they sizzle, add pounded fennel seeds. 2 cloves of garlic, roughly crushed. Stir until the garlic becomes golden.
  4. Next, add ¼ teaspoon asafoetida, and curry leaves. Add 1 finely chopped onion and saute until it becomes translucent.
  5. Now to the mixture, add 3 chopped tomatoes. 1 chopped green chillies. Stir well until the tomatoes become mushy and soft.
  6. Add ½ teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon red chilli powder and 1 teaspoon coriander powder. Toss in the soaked Poha and mix everything well. Cover the lid and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

