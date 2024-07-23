Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these delicious poha recipes

When you are looking for nutritious lunch recipes for your kids, look no further, as poha is the perfect choice. Lightweight and easy on the stomach, Poha keeps kids full and energetic for the rest of the day. Being a versatile dish, Poha can go well with any kind of toppings or vegetables, making it not only nutritious but also very easy to make. It has various renditions in terms of seasoning and toppings in different states. Here are some unique Poha recipes that are fantastic lunch options for kids.

Poha is a healthy lunch for kids as it's easily digestible and high in nutrients.