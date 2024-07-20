In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is more important than ever but did you know, one essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in supporting our immune system and overall health is vitamin C? Not only does it help our bodies fight off illnesses but it also aids in collagen production, promotes healthy skin, and acts as a powerful antioxidant. Boost your immune system: 10 foods to increase the intake of Vitamin C in your body (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepika Krishna, Nutrition and Strategic Health Coach and Managing Director at Immunosciences Supplements, revealed five delicious foods that can help you increase your daily intake of vitamin C -

1. Guava:

This tropical fruit is a powerhouse of Vitamin C, containing more of the nutrient than an orange. Just one guava provides over twice the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C. Whether you enjoy it on its own, blended into a smoothie, or mixed into a fruit salad, guava is a delicious and nutritious way to up your Vitamin C intake.

2. Papaya:

Another tropical fruit that's rich in Vitamin C is papaya. One cup of papaya provides more than the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C. Enjoy it on its own, or add it to smoothies, salads, or salsas for a refreshing and nutrient-packed boost.

3. Brussels Sprouts:

These tiny green vegetables are not only delicious but also packed with Vitamin C. In fact, just half a cup of cooked Brussels sprouts provides over 80% of the recommended daily intake of Vitamin C. Whether you roast them, sauté them, or steam them, Brussels sprouts are a tasty and nutritious addition to any meal.

4. Pineapple:

Sweet, juicy, and bursting with Vitamin C, pineapple is another excellent choice for increasing your intake of this essential nutrient. Enjoy it fresh, grilled, or blended into a tropical smoothie for a refreshing and nutritious treat.

5. Broccoli:

This nutrient-packed vegetable is not only high in fiber and antioxidants but also an excellent source of vitamin C. Whether steamed, roasted, or added to a stir-fry, broccoli is a delicious and nutritious way to boost your immune system.

Dr Deepika Krishna said, “Incorporating these five foods into your diet can help ensure that you are getting enough vitamin C to support a healthy immune system and overall well-being. Whether you enjoy them on your own or incorporate them into your favourite recipes, these delicious foods are sure to keep you feeling great all year round.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Rhea Ekhlas Shroff, Fitness and Nutrition Expert and Founder of Body Fit TV and The Diet Channel, said, “In the rush and bustle of modern life, it's possible to overlook the value of eating a well-balanced diet. However, few substances outperform vitamin C in terms of immune system and general health. This effective vitamin is not only necessary for fighting off colds, but it also promotes collagen development and protects cells from harm.”

So, if you want to increase your intake of this essential mineral, Rhea Ekhlas Shroff suggested five delightful items to add to your shopping list -

1. Citrus Fruits:

When life hands you lemons (oranges, grapefruits, or limes), make sure to incorporate them into your diet. Citrus fruits are well-known for their high vitamin C content, making them an ideal choice for a daily dosage of this immune-boosting nutrient. Citrus fruits are a zesty accent to every meal, whether eaten fresh as a snack or cooked into salads and marinades.

2. Bell peppers:

Not only can they provide colour and flavour to your food, but they also have a high concentration of vitamin C. Whether you favour the sweet bite of red, yellow, or green peppers, including these adaptable vegetables in your meals is a certain way to increase your daily vitamin C consumption.

3. Strawberries:

Sweet and full of vitamin C, strawberries are a summertime favourite that can be enjoyed all year. These juicy berries, whether blended into smoothies, put into salads, or savoured on their own, are a great way to boost your immune system while also satisfying your sweet craving.

4. Cruciferous vegetables:

Such as broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts are excellent sources of Vitamin C, crucial for immune function, collagen production, and antioxidant protection. Incorporating these nutrient-rich foods into your diet can boost your Vitamin C intake, supporting overall health and vitality while providing essential nutrients for optimal well-being.

5. Kiwi:

Kiwi fruits, which originated in New Zealand, are not only tasty but also extremely healthy. With more vitamin C per serving than an orange, these fuzzy fruits are a tropical delicacy that can be eaten on their own or mixed into fruit salads for a refreshing blast of flavour.

Rhea Ekhlas Shroff concluded, “Incorporating all five of these foods into your diet is an easy and tasty method to boost your daily vitamin C consumption while also improving your general health and well-being. So, the next time you're at the grocery store, be sure to stock up on these immune-boosting fundamental foods and enjoy the benefits for your taste buds—and your health!”