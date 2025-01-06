Winter special gond laddus are the ultimate sweet, superfood snack you need: Get the recipe!

You may be the most disciplined horse in the stable but come a plummet in temperatures, and your stomach (and taste buds) need some extra tender care and loving. Moments after a midday nap or worse, trying to escape one in the middle of a hectic day you didn't ask for, reaching out for something that will feed the grub while giving your body no real benefit, is more commonplace than we'd like. But then that's where superfoods come in. And today we are shining the spotlight on gond, or edible gum. Gond ke laddu: The ultimate superfood winter snack!

As per a NetMed report, ingesting gond has a plethora of benefits to its name, right from promoting liver health, supporting digestion, boosting the immune system, aiding in weight loss and improving the quality of your skin and hair. What excuse do you have then, to not make gond, especially its delectable laddus, your go-to winter sweet snack? On to the recipe then!

Gond ke laddu

Ingredients: Atta - 1.25 cups, jaggery powder - 3/4 to 2 cup, ghee - 1/2 cup, gond - 1/3 cup, dried coconut - 2tbsps, almonds and cashews - 1/4 cup, chironji - 1tbsp, cardamom powder - 1/4 to 1/2tsp,

Method: Clean the gond and keep aside. Lightly toast the cashews, almonds and chironji in ghee, adding the coconut in too for a quick toss. Set this aside, and add some more ghee to the pan heating it enough so that the gond puffs and rises well (instead of getting bitter). Keep aside and add more ghee then toast the atta in it till golden brown. Add in the nuts and cardamom powder. Once the temperature comes down a little, mix in the jaggery. Wait for mixture to be warm instead of hot, apply palm to your ghees and roll into balls. If made properly, gond ke laddu keep well until a whole month when stored in a glass jar.

(recipe from Swasthi's Recipes)

Happy superfood snacking!