Pain medicine physician reveals 7 natural relief options to manage chronic pain: Turmeric, CBD, fish oil and more

Living with chronic pain can be exhausting, and while prescription medicines are often necessary, many people look to natural remedies for additional relief. From herbs and vitamins to essential nutrients, certain supplements may support the body’s ability to manage inflammation, ease discomfort, and improve overall quality of life. Living with chronic pain is hard - here are seven natural pain relief options you can try out!(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared seven natural relief options to manage chronic pain. In an Instagram video he posted on September 12, the doctor highlighted how certain natural supplements can aid in managing chronic pain.

He cautioned viewers to seek medical advice before use, since dosing varies based on medical history, and suggested beginning with smaller amounts to watch for side effects. Still, he emphasized that for many people, the benefits are likely to outweigh the risks.

Turmeric

Turmeric is rich in the active compound curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, according to Dr Sood.

Vitamin D

Dr Sood states that the whole body has vitamin D receptors, including the nervous system. He continues, “Some research suggests that vitamin D may play a role in regulating pain perception and nerve function, improving quality of life in chronic pain patients.” The doctor also mentions that vitamin D can be beneficial for bone health and reducing inflammation.

Ashwagandha

Stress and anxiety is believed to aggravate chronic pain. Dr Sood suggests consuming ashwagandha to manage anxiety and improve sleep, which helps with recovery.

Fish oil

According to Dr Sood, fish oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and research shows that it helps with pain related to arthritis.

Magnesium

Dr Sood recommends taking magnesium to deal with muscle pain and cramping. Besides this, it also induces sleep, improving sleep quality, and relieves constipation.

CBD

Cannabidiol or CBD is the oil extracted from cannabis plants. According to Dr Sood, research shows that CBD has promising pain-relief and anti-inflammatory properties. He continues, “There is some research showing it can help with knee osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain,” but also adds that more studies are required in the area.

Glucosamine/chondroitin

Glucosamine and chondroitin are natural compounds found in cartilages, the tissues that cushion joints, according to the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health. Dr Sood highlights that it is great for managing secondary pain caused due to arthritis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.