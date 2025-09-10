Vitamin D3 supplements: Vegan options for stronger immunity and active lifestyle
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 10:56 am IST
Vitamin D3 supplements are vital, supporting stronger immunity, bone health, and an active lifestyle with plant-based options designed for better absorption.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
INLIFE Plant Based Vitamin D3 K2 Supplement from Lichen Source with Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil for Bone Health & Immune Support, 600 IU - 60 Vegetarian Capsules (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹520
|
|
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Natural Vitamin D3 600IU + K2 as MK7 with Resveratrol, Vitamin A | For Calcium Absorption Immunity, Heart, Bone, Cellular Protection, 30 Oral Strips View Details
|
₹647
|
|
|
TruRadix ; AS TRUE AS NATURE Natural Vitamin D3 Orally Disintegrating Strips 100% Plant-based | Better Absorption (Pack of 30 Strips) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
HealthyHey Nutrition Vegan Vitamin D3 - Natural Plant Based - Non GMO - Gluten Free - 400 IU 120 Veg Capsules View Details
|
₹807
|
|
|
NATURALTEIN Vitamin D3 + K2 Supplement | 600 IU Plant-Based D3 & 55 mcg MK-7 K2 | 60 Unflavoured Tablets for Bone, Muscle & Calcium Support View Details
|
₹609
|
|
|
Unived Plant-Based Vitamin D3 from Lichen with Medium Chain Triglycerides (Capsule, 180 Servings) View Details
|
₹1,100
|
|
|
Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12-120 Vegetarian Tablets View Details
|
₹649
|
|
