Dermatologist suggests 6 diet tips to cure psoriasis: ‘Consume anti-inflammatory foods, drink water’h

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition, often triggered by immune, genetic and environmentally driven choices. Some of the early warning signs of psoriasis include patches of itchy and scaly inflamed skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Priyanka Kuri, consultant, dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru said, “Many people who have psoriasis discover that some foods trigger the condition and symptoms, while some foods can help slow the inflammatory process and facilitate a better condition for the skin.” Alcohol and poor diet linked to increased psoriasis flare-ups, experts warn. (Image by Eszter Miller from Pixabay )

The dermatologist further added, “Although the diet will not cure psoriasis, eliminating these foods from your diet will help reduce flare-ups, improve your general skin barrier health and improve your overall general well-being." Also read | Monsoon and psoriasis: Dermatologist explains 4 ways rainy season can lead to painful flare-ups

Here are a few tips to cure psoriasis:

1. Consume anti-inflammatory foods

Various colorful fruits, dark leafy greens, whole grains, legumes, and oily fish (salmon, sardines, or mackerel) contain lots of antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids that reverse inflammation in the body, enhance immune system function within the body, and relieve skin flares. These should be taken into consideration and practiced when preparing food and cooking food for someone with psoriatic disease.

2. Keep a normal weight

More body weight will aggravate psoriasis and make your treatment less effective. By consuming a healthy diet (modifying portion sizes and foods that are whole food nutrient rich), controlling your weight will lead to reduced flaring and improved treatments.

3. Limit processed and sugary foods.

Fried foods, processed snacks, and a diet high in sugars can all cause systemic inflammation, which can worsen or trigger psoriasis flare-ups. Reducing processed foods, sugary beverages, and unhealthy foods will help to improve overall skin health and lessen symptoms.

Processed foods can trigger psoriasis flare-ups.(Freepik)

4. Limit alcohol consumption, smoking and high fat food

There is a significant association between alcohol consumption and increased number of flare-ups in patients with psoriasis. Alcohol also impacts certain medication treatment for psoriasis, so it is best for patients to either avoid alcohol or have minimal as possible, occasional consumption. Also, one should limit smoking and consumption of high fat foods like your cheese, processed foods, meat, red meat as much as possible. Also read | Plaque psoriasis: Causes, symptoms and treatments you must know

5. Drink water

Water is another piece of a healthy and functional skin barrier, and in people with psoriasis drinking water and remaining hydrated will help alleviate dryness, itchiness, and scaling.

6. Include vitamin D rich foods

Most people with psoriasis are vitamin D deficient. The most trusted sources of vitamin D like fortified cereals, dairy foods, eggs, and fatty fish and safe sun exposure can assist in regulating the immune system and reduce symptom severity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.