The discussion on whether natural remedies or man-made remedies are the superior option to cure ailment, has been ongoing for a considerable amount of time and although natural supplements have been our primary choice for treating the body for centuries, the emergence of a modern lifestyle has caused allopathic medicine to become increasingly popular due to its speedy effects. Health experts insist that when choosing a form of treatment for boosting the immune system, it is important to understand the differences between allopathic and natural supplements. Natural supplements v/s allopathy: What works better in boosting immune system? (Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjay Kalra, DM (AIIMS), President-elect at SAFES, Bharti Hospital, explained, “Allopathic medicines are designed to treat specific illnesses and may not be the best choice for boosting the immune system as they can have serious side effects. On the other hand, natural supplements are a safer option as they are made from naturally occurring substances and can be tailored to an individual’s needs. For those looking to boost their immune system, the best advice is to opt for a holistic approach, which accentuates combining allopathic medicines with natural supplements in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional to ensure the best possible outcome.”

He elaborated, “A prudent and judicious approach is the key to achieving improved health and well-being. It is important to recognise that each individual is different, and what works for one may not work for others. Therefore, consulting a qualified healthcare professional before embarking on a course of action is crucial. Research suggests that natural supplements and allopathic medicines can be complementary, and combining both can help to achieve the best results. Ultimately, the decision of what treatment to pursue should be made in consultation with a qualified healthcare professional.”

Subhadeep Dasgupta, Business Head at Gritzo, opined, “While both methods aim to alleviate discomfort, it is important to note that natural supplements are a more desirable option as they have no adverse effects on the body. In fact, natural supplements can be highly effective in building long-lasting immunity in both adults and children. Since natural supplements are free of chemical drugs and are pure, they are a safe choice. Immunity is crucial in every facet of life, and when it comes to safeguarding against viral infections and the flu, which children are particularly susceptible to, natural supplements are the most effective means of bolstering the immune system.”

He suggested, “Another way to boost immunity naturally is through the consumption of foods rich in Vitamin C like oranges, grapefruit, lemons. As these foods are rich in antioxidants and help gain energy for day-to-day activities, they should be included in your child's diet. Proteins are also a must when on the lookout to boost immunity. Proteins are frequently referred to as the building blocks required for cell and tissue repair. As a result, eating protein-rich foods is critical in building immunity, especially in growing children. To boost immunity, protein-rich foods such as lentils, dairy products, and poultry must be consumed as part of a well-balanced diet. Additionally, probiotics are an excellent source of proteins, fats, and vitamins which help to enhance immunity, especially in children. They are also good for gut health.”