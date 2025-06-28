Can ashwagandha boost memory and thinking? Study unlocks unknown potential of this herb

Ashwagandha can improve memory and slow down cognitive decline in people, says a recent study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. The study, published on March 18, 2025, observed that when ashwagandha was standardised with a compound called sominone, it can demonstrate significant benefits for brain health. Also read | What is ashwagandha and what does it do? Here's all you need to know about the Ayurvedic superfood Ashwagandha helps to improving brain health.(Shutterstock)

The study observed that the participants who took ashwagandha for two months demonstrated better results in memory and spatial reasoning than the ones who took a placebo. Also, no significant side effects were reported by the participants.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 40 people with MCI. MCI refers to mild cognitive impairment that leads to declining memory and thinking skills that are noticeable but are mild in nature, so as to not interfere with daily life.

Participants between the ages of 25 and 65 were chosen for the study. The participants were randomly assigned to consume either 250 mg of Somin-On™ or a placebo capsule once daily for 60 days. Even the study authors were unaware who is consuming what.

With multiple standardised tools, the cognitive function of the participants was studied to understand the effect on their memory and thinking skills. Changes in immediate memory, general memory, working memory, attention, and visuospatial processing were recorded.

The results were surprising:

The results demonstrated that participants who consumed the herbal tablet showed more positive results across all domains than the ones who consumed the placebo. The results started showing up within 30 days after the medication was prescribed to them. However, in 60 days, the results were more significant with the least side effects.

In the paper, the researchers noted, "Subjects treated with Somin-On™ showed significant improvements in immediate memory, general memory, working memory and visuospatial processing. The supplementation of Somin-On is an effective therapy to improve the immediate, general and working memory, as well as cognitive functions like attention and information processing speed in adults with MCI."

