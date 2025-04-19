Study says Ashwagandha boosts brainpower and eases stress in just 60 minutes

Ashwagandha is a herb commonly used in Ayurvedic medicine. It is also known as Indian ginseng. A study published in the journal Nutrients revealed that the supplements boost brainpower. And what's particularly striking is that the improvement was noticeable just one hour after taking the supplement. Ashwagandha supplements boost cognitive function, reduce stress, and improve mood.(Shutterstock)

What did the study find?

The researchers experimented on 59 healthy young adults, with an average age of 23. Over the course of one month, they took a 225 mg dose of ashwagandha daily, while the other group took a random pill that had no effect, as a placebo. Most importantly, the participants didn’t know which supplement they were taking, whether it was the real ashwagandha or the placebo.

As expected, the participants who took ashwagandha demonstrated better cognitive performance, such as improved memory, sharper attention, and quicker thinking. They also felt less tense and tired. The feeling of being less tired showed up right away, after just one hour, and persisted throughout the month with continued use.

The study participants felt less tense. (Shutterstock)

Implications

Even though the study was conducted on a small group of people, the results still hold promising potential, especially with how quickly participants felt an instant reduction in tension and fatigue right after the initial dose. It opens up doors for further future treatments for managing stress, especially for those who may need immediate relief. Cognitive performance, such as better focus, sharper attention, and quicker thinking, along with reduced stress and tension, and decreased fatigue, were observed right after the first dose. This also indicates how this Indian herb's supplements may enhance cognitive function, reduce stress, and improve mood, providing quick relief and long-term benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.