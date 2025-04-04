What is ashwagandha and what does it do? Here's all you need to know about the Ayurvedic superfood

Ashwagandha: a superfood that's actually not so new. In fact, it is pretty ancient. You may have noticed it on your drink, food and supplement labels. But what is it? Ashwagandha is all-natural and has been used for centuries, but as with everything, you have to be mindful about your use if you start consuming it in larger quantities. Also read | Ashwagandha to guduchi: 5 Ayurvedic herbs that boost longevity Ashwagandha is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that offers numerous benefits for overall health and wellness. (Freepik)

It's always a good idea to consult your doctor or dietitian before making big changes to your diet. To help you learn more about ashwagandha, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Himanshu Varshney, MBBS, resident in respiratory medicine and critical care, consultant at Fytika, has shared everything you should know – from what ashwagandha is to what you can do with it to reap the benefits.

What is ashwagandha?

Dr Varshney said, “Ashwagandha, the 'king of herbs', is an age-old Ayurvedic medicine known for its adaptogenic properties, which allow the body to mitigate stress and maintain balance. It is scientifically known as Withania Somnifera, more commonly known as the 'Indian Ginseng'.”

What are the benefits of ashwagandha?

According to Dr Varshney, ashwagandha helps lower cortisol levels, alleviate stress and anxiety, and may help boost energy. “It helps reduce cortisol levels and anxiety and improves sleep quality. Ashwagandha may boost brain function as well as raise the body's energy and stamina levels,” he said.

You can add ashwagandha powder to hot milk, tea or smoothies, or take capsules. (Freepik)

What do you do with ashwagandha?

Dr Varshney believes in 'blending ancient wisdom with modern living by making ashwagandha easy to incorporate into our daily routine'. He said, “You can add its powder to hot milk as a soothing bedtime practice, mix it with smoothies for a morning vitality boost, or take capsules. This herb can be a great companion on your path towards a healthy life.”

How much ashwagandha should you consume?

Ashwagandha is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that offers numerous benefits for overall health and wellness. While it's generally considered safe, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before adding ashwagandha to your regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions or take medications.

Dr Varshney said, “Typically, 3/4 of a tablespoon is suggested and is usable as powder, capsule, or liquid extract. Before adding ashwagandha to your diet, one should consult a health practitioner so that it can be altered according to personal needs, especially if an individual is pregnant, lactating, or suffering from any disease. Together with a balanced diet, the benefits of ashwagandha can be obtained to their utmost and is a natural way to boost overall health.​”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.