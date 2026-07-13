Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vora warns ‘sleep shaming’ is one of the most common health mistakes Indians make

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is shedding light on a common habit in many Indian households: “sleep shaming” – criticising people for sleeping in and waking them up before they have completed a full night's rest. In an Instagram video shared on July 10, the orthopaedic surgeon emphasises, “You know what one of India's biggest problems is? It is sleep shaming. I'm sure your parents shamed you for sleeping in too, and I'm sure a lot of parents still do. This is one of the most common health mistakes we make at home.”

For many Indian families, mornings follow a familiar routine: the first person awake makes it their mission to get everyone else out of bed. Waking up early is often seen as a mark of discipline, while sleeping in is viewed as laziness, regardless of what time someone actually went to bed or whether they've had enough rest. But health experts say this long-held belief overlooks a simple fact – sleep isn't measured by the time you wake up, but by whether your body has had enough time to complete its natural recovery process.

Sleeping is not equal to laziness Dr Vora highlights that many of us have grown up believing that waking up early is a sign of discipline, while sleeping longer is often dismissed as laziness. However, he says this common belief overlooks how the body actually functions. Waking someone before they have completed their sleep is like interrupting the brain's natural recovery process.

He states, “We've grown up believing waking up early means disciplined and sleeping late means lazy, but the body doesn't work like that. If someone hasn't completed their sleep, waking them up is disturbing their brain.”

According to the surgeon, the body needs seven to eight hours of uninterrupted, good-quality sleep to repair, restore and function optimally. If someone has gone to bed late, waking up later than usual does not automatically mean they are lazy – it may simply mean they are trying to get the sleep their body needs. However, he notes that in many Indian households, sleeping in is often viewed as a sign of laziness, leading family members to wake people up forcefully instead of allowing them to complete their natural sleep cycle.

Dr Vora explains, “The body needs at least 6 to 7 hours of good quality sleep. So if someone slept late or they're stressed, studying, working or recovering, waking up at 10:00 am is not laziness. But what usually happens in our homes: lights on, fan off, door slammed, and then the shaming starts. In India, we even have a term for it, ‘aram haram hai’ (rest is a vice). But why? Why can't people rest and recover? There's nothing wrong with that.”

Sleep is essential According to Dr Vora, sleep is a vital biological process that allows the brain and body to recover. He explains that adequate sleep helps reset the brain, regulate mood, strengthen the immune system and protect essential cognitive functions. He urges parents to avoid shaming children or teenagers for waking up late, especially if they have gone to bed late, as allowing them to get sufficient sleep may be one of the best ways to support their long-term health.

The surgeon concludes, “Sleep is not time pass. It resets your brain, improves your mood, supports your immunity, and it protects your decision-making. So parents, listen up: next time your kids are sleeping at home, don't let your first instinct be, ‘Let me wake them up’. Sometimes the best thing you can do for your family is just let them sleep and not shame them for it, because sleep is the best medicine.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Manan Vora is a double board-certified Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist based in Mumbai. He holds fellowships in interventional regenerative orthopaedics, diplomas in sports medicine, and received the Edinburgh Surgery Global Scholar Award from the Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh.