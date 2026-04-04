Taking afternoon naps daily? Neurologist says it may affect your sleep cycle: ‘Harder to fall asleep at night…’

Do you often take a quick nap in the afternoon? Afternoon drowsiness tends to rise after lunch, especially if it is a heavy meal. But while for you it may feel habitual, is it really a natural response, should you indulge it, and if there are any side effects of your afternoon naps?



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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Chakkera Priyanka, associate consultant- neurology at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, who provided a complete picture of afternoon nap and what they mean for your health. Are you unable to sleep at night after an afternoon nap? (Shutterstock)

The neurologist, early on, reminded us that daytime napping can be a double-edged sword. “Napping can be beneficial as well as disruptive, especially when it starts to interfere with the nighttime sleeping patterns or signals an underlying sleep problem such as insomnia. One may have trouble sleeping at night."

This means you need to find the right balance for afternoon naps to work in your favour; otherwise, your nighttime sleep will be at stake.

What kind of naps are good for your health? Right away, the neurologist agreed that afternoon naps can throw your body's sleep cycle off balance and cause insomnia. But can you still accommodate morning naps? Dr Priyanka gave an affirmative answer, outlining the ideal duration and the resulting benefits.

“Short naps, which last around 20-30 minutes, can improve focus, alertness and cognitive performance as well as mood in individuals," the neurologist noted.

The biggest problem? The neurologist cautioned that if you nap at random times, especially late in the afternoon or evening, it can make it even harder to fall asleep at night. “The irregularity of the sleep pattern, especially late in the afternoon or evening, will lead to sleep pressure, making it harder for the individual to fall asleep at night," the doctor noted.



The entire cycle goes for a toss. You feel restless at night but more tired in the morning, leading you to nap more. Soon, this becomes a vicious cycle.

