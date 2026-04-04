Taking afternoon naps daily? Neurologist says it may affect your sleep cycle: ‘Harder to fall asleep at night…’
You may have a hard time falling asleep if you are a frequent daytime napper. Find out how to rectify this.
Do you often take a quick nap in the afternoon? Afternoon drowsiness tends to rise after lunch, especially if it is a heavy meal. But while for you it may feel habitual, is it really a natural response, should you indulge it, and if there are any side effects of your afternoon naps?
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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Chakkera Priyanka, associate consultant- neurology at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, who provided a complete picture of afternoon nap and what they mean for your health.
The neurologist, early on, reminded us that daytime napping can be a double-edged sword. “Napping can be beneficial as well as disruptive, especially when it starts to interfere with the nighttime sleeping patterns or signals an underlying sleep problem such as insomnia. One may have trouble sleeping at night."
This means you need to find the right balance for afternoon naps to work in your favour; otherwise, your nighttime sleep will be at stake.
What kind of naps are good for your health?
Right away, the neurologist agreed that afternoon naps can throw your body's sleep cycle off balance and cause insomnia. But can you still accommodate morning naps? Dr Priyanka gave an affirmative answer, outlining the ideal duration and the resulting benefits.
“Short naps, which last around 20-30 minutes, can improve focus, alertness and cognitive performance as well as mood in individuals," the neurologist noted.
The biggest problem? The neurologist cautioned that if you nap at random times, especially late in the afternoon or evening, it can make it even harder to fall asleep at night. “The irregularity of the sleep pattern, especially late in the afternoon or evening, will lead to sleep pressure, making it harder for the individual to fall asleep at night," the doctor noted.
The entire cycle goes for a toss. You feel restless at night but more tired in the morning, leading you to nap more. Soon, this becomes a vicious cycle.
Signs that your daytime napping is not healthy
Dr Priyanka shared certain signs that indicate that daytime napping is affecting your sleep negatively:
- Difficulty in falling asleep at night.
- Feeling groggy during the daytime
- Increased reliance on naps because of irregular sleep at night.
Moreover, the neurologist shed light on some extreme cases which may require medical attention, suggesting how serious the side effects can be. “Excessive sleepiness during the day can lead to sleep apnea or even chronic sleep deprivation.”
Tips for restful nighttime sleep
It may seem the biggest threat to nighttime sleep is the afternoon nap, but in reality, it is more about finding balance and practising moderation. Here are some tips the neurologist shared with us:
- Limiting naps to ideally at 3 pm and keep them short.
- Maintaining a consistent sleep and waking up routine, since an irregular sleep pattern can confuse the body’s circadian rhythm.
- Creating an undisturbed night routine, such as minimising screen exposure right before bed and ensuring that you have at least 7-9 hours of sleep daily.
So, it can be deduced that naps are not inherently harmful, and when done mindfully, they can be restorative for your energy without disrupting your nighttime sleep.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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