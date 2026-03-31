Can't sleep during summer nights? Doctor shares 7 hacks to fall asleep quickly

The nighttime rest is much looked forward to after a long day's work, and for good reason, as sleep is a foundational pillar of recovery, essential for functioning well the next day.



ALSO READ: Sleeping late every night? Study says poor sleep makes your brain age faster If you are not getting adequate sleep often, then it is high time you incorporate some hacks to ease yourself at night. (Shutterstock)

When you don't get enough sleep, the exhaustion is not just short-term; it accumulates over time. The summer season, in particular, poses unique challenges that make falling and staying asleep even harder. You end up tossing and turning, trying to find the cold side of the pillow, but all attempts seem to be in vain. So what's the hack?

HT Lifestyle shared with Dr Rahul Modi, consultant, ENT at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, about why summer often brings sleep disruptions, and shared a few practical hacks to help you rest better.

At the core, it may seem like poor summer is just due to the heat. "Most people chalk up poor summer sleep to the heat and leave it at that.” But Dr Modi reminded that reality is much more layered. Understanding what is actually happening inside your body as you toss and turn at night is far more important because once you know the reasons, you can take active measures to sleep better and wake up refreshed.

What happens inside your body when you try to sleep? During sleep, your internal systems work together for you to wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

“The body prepares for sleep by dropping its core temperature in the evening," the doctor mentioned that the key indicator for your system is temperature.

But during the summer season, the core temperature stays high, as he continued, “Hot weather interferes with that process directly, and high humidity makes it worse by limiting how effectively the body cools itself through sweat.” Because of this, you lie awake, rather than normally drifting off to sleep.

Another major disruptor, according to the doctor, is light. Longer days and evening screen exposure delay melatonin release, affecting your sleep clock and throwing the circadian rhythm off sync. Irregular schedules, late nights, and travel only make it worse.