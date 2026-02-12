What is the ideal sitting posture? Orthopaedic surgeon explains how different postures affect spine health

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is unpacking one of the most debated questions about spine health - what truly counts as the “ideal” sitting posture , and whether such a thing even exists. In an Instagram video shared on February 11, the orthopaedic surgeon explains how different sitting postures place varying levels of stress on the spine - and reveals which approach is ultimately the healthiest.

Back-to-back meetings, looming deadlines and hours spent glued to a desk often mean you barely notice how long you’ve been sitting. Standing up gets postponed, stretches are forgotten, and before you know it, an entire workday has passed in the same chair. But prolonged sitting doesn’t just leave you feeling stiff - it can quietly strain your health in multiple ways, particularly your spine . Sitting places more pressure on the lower back than standing, and the longer you remain in one position, the greater that strain becomes. So how should you sit to protect your spine? And is there really such a thing as an “ideal” posture?

Is there an ideal sitting posture? Is sitting upright really better for your spine than sitting slightly slouched? Dr Vora raises this common question - and explains that the answer is neither. It’s not about holding one rigid “perfect” posture, but about how long you stay in any single position.

The surgeon states, “Which sitting posture is correct? Number one, sitting straight or number two, sitting slightly slouched? If you chose number one, you're wrong. If you chose number two, you're also wrong because there is no single posture that protects your spine.”

How does sitting affect your spine? Dr Vora highlights that sitting, in itself, places more pressure on the spine compared to standing. However, maintaining a rigid upright posture for prolonged hours can increase spinal compression - while slouching, on the other hand, shifts the load and raises stress on the spinal discs.

He explains, “We already know that sitting puts more pressure on the lower back than standing. Research shows that forcing yourself to sit upright for long periods can actually increase spinal compression because your core muscles stay constantly tense. On the other hand, fully slouching flattens the spine's natural curve and often increases disc stress even more.”

The ultimate verdict The orthopaedic surgeon emphasises that neither sitting ramrod straight nor fully slouched is safe for prolonged periods. A slightly reclined posture with proper back support is generally more supportive, as it reduces strain on the spine. However, even this position should not be maintained for long, uninterrupted hours - regular movement remains essential.

Dr Vora explains, “So, neither perfectly straight nor fully slouched is safe for hours. A slightly reclined position with good back support usually places less load on the spine. But even that becomes a problem if you stay there for too long. Your spine is not a pillar. It's a dynamic structure made of 24 movable vertebrae, elastic discs, ligaments, and muscles. It is biologically designed for movement, not stiffness.”

The surgeon’s ultimate verdict is clear: the healthiest posture is the one you don’t hold for too long. Any position - no matter how ‘correct’ it seems - adds extra pressure to the spine when maintained for extended periods. The key isn’t perfection, but regular movement and variation.

He emphasises, “That's why any posture held for too long becomes stressful, even if it's a good one. Moral of the story, the healthiest posture is the one you change regularly. Your spine is built to move, not to be frozen in one position.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.