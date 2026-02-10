Did you know that wearing clogs might be hurting your feet? Orthopaedic surgeon explains why it matters in the long run

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down why clogs - despite their comfort and popularity - may actually be doing more harm than good to your feet over time. In an Instagram video shared on February 9, the orthopaedic surgeon explains why this popular footwear may not be suitable for long-term wear and how it can impact foot health over time.

Love slipping into clogs and wearing them everywhere - from quick walks to long hours on your feet? While they’re undeniably comfortable and convenient, relying on them as your go-to footwear all day may be doing more harm than you realise. What feels easy and cushioned in the moment might not be giving your feet the support they actually need in the long run.

The cost of comfort According to Dr Vora, clogs - most popularly produced by Crocs - may feel comfortable and are easy to slip on - which largely explains their popularity - but that comfort comes with trade-offs. The surgeon explains that most Crocs models lack structured arch support and a firm heel cup, meaning the shoes don’t hold the foot securely and can compromise proper foot stability.

He highlights, “Crocs are light, roomy, and easy to slip on, which is why so many people like them, including me. But that simplicity comes with trade-offs. Most Crocs lack structured arch support and don't have a firm heel cup. Because of that, the shoe doesn't hold your foot securely, and your toes often grip to keep it in place.”

Why does this matter in the long run? Dr Vora emphasises that wearing Crocs for prolonged periods can place strain on the arches, heels, and tendons - particularly in flat-footed individuals, older adults, and those who spend long hours standing or walking. They’re also not ideal for long walks, workouts, or any form of physical activity, as the lack of adequate heel support can compromise stability and increase the risk of strain or injury.

The surgeon explains, “When used over long periods of time, this can contribute to strain in the arches, heels, and sometimes even the tendons, especially in people who are flat footed, older, or on their feet for many hours. Crocs also don't stabilise the heel well, which is why they're not ideal for long walks, workouts, or any physical activity.”

What are they suitable for? Dr Vora highlights that clogs are best suited only for light, low-impact activities that don’t require much support - such as quick errands, light household chores, or seated work - since they can’t be classified as supportive footwear. For more demanding activities, he recommends choosing shoes that offer proper arch support and firm heel stability to protect foot health.

He explains, “Crocs are only fine for short, low demand use, quick errands, light chores, or mostly seated work. But you cannot consider them actual supportive footwear. Use them occasionally. And for anything more demanding, choose shoes with proper arch support and heel stability.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.