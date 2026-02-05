Orthopaedic surgeon explains if carbs are really the enemy or it's just poor choices: 'Carbs aren't making you fat…'

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is unpacking the controversy around carbs - are they really the villain that people portray them as? In an Instagram video shared on February 4, the surgeon explains that it’s poor carbohydrate choices - rather than carbs themselves - that are often responsible for weight gain.

Carbohydrates have long carried a bad reputation in the weight-loss world, often blamed for everything from stubborn fat to poor metabolic health. As protein takes centre stage, carbs are increasingly pushed into the villain category - but is that polarised view actually accurate? Do all carbohydrates really make you gain weight , or does the problem lie in the type and quality of carbs we choose to eat?

“Carbs aren't making you fat…” According to Dr Vora, not all carbohydrates lead to weight gain - it’s when people consistently choose the wrong, poor-quality carb options that it can contribute to fat gain. With the recent glorification of protein, carbohydrates have taken a backseat and are often villainised. But the surgeon highlights that it is mostly refined and processed carbs that are the culprits behind the bad reputation.

He states, “Carbs aren't making you fat. Your choice of carbs is. We're so focused on protein these days that carbs have been completely ignored or worse, villainised. The truth is, not all carbs lead to weight gain. It's mostly refined and processed carbs. White bread, sugary drinks, pastries that are easy to overeat and spike blood sugar quickly.”

Healthier carb options Unlike refined and processed carbohydrates, complex carbs take longer to break down, are absorbed slowly and hence provide steadier energy, without the sudden glucose spikes. Dr Vora points out that complex carbs also contain fibres, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are good for your health and metabolism, instead of offering merely empty calories.

He explains, “Complex carbs like whole grains, oats, and brown rice behave very differently. They break down slowly, provide steadier energy, and keep you fuller for longer because of their fibre content. They also come with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that support metabolism, not fight it.”

He outlines three healthier alternatives to refined carbohydrates, highlighting them as smarter swaps that offer more balanced and nourishing nutrition.

Oats with milk or curd, plus nuts or fruit.

Multigrain roti instead of refined flour.

Poha or upma made from whole grains, instead of maida. Dr Vora concludes, “Moral of the story, don't fear carbs. Avoid processed junk carbs and choose complex carbs instead.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.