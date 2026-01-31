Is brain rot actually rotting your brain? Orthopaedic surgeon explains how mindless scrolling affects brain activity

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, is breaking down what prolonged mindless scrolling actually does to your brain - and why that drained, unfocused feeling may be a warning sign rather than harmless fatigue . In an Instagram video shared on January 29, the surgeon explains how constant, empty stimulation dulls brain activity over time - and shares practical ways to break the cycle, helping you avoid the foggy, “brain-dead” feeling that often sets in after hours of mindless scrolling.

“ Brain rot ” was Oxford’s word of the year in 2024 and has become the internet’s favourite way to describe that numb, foggy feeling after hours of scrolling - but is it just a meme, or is something more serious happening inside your head? As social media and endless feeds dominate daily downtime, concerns are growing about whether constant, low-effort stimulation is quietly rewiring the brain .

Can brain rot shrink your brain? According to Dr Vora, prolonged, mindless scrolling on social media may do more than just waste time - it can actively harm your brain. He explains that excessive screen consumption dampens meaningful brain activity, leading to a reduction in grey matter and negatively impacting regions responsible for memory, focus and decision-making. Over time, this cognitive underuse can weaken the brain’s ability to concentrate, retain information and make sound judgments.

The surgeon highlights, “Brain rot is not just a meme; it is real and it can shrink your brain. New studies have shown that just two plus hours of mindless scrolling daily will reduce your brain's gray matter. This happens in the parts of the brain responsible for memory, focus, and decision-making. It is like your brain is slowly switching off.”

What to do instead? Dr Vora emphasises that the brain doesn’t actually need more mindless stimulation - it craves achievement, purpose and a sense of accomplishment. He frames this as a gentle but firm reminder to step away from endless scrolling and engage in activities that meaningfully activate the mind, whether that’s moving your body, going for a walk or cycle, or simply nurturing real-world social connections that challenge and reward the brain in healthier ways.

The surgeon emphasises, “You do not need a fancy detox; your brain just wants ‘real life’ back. So, here is a reminder for you to actually go outside, move your body, cycle, swim, go for a run, or even go out and actually meet your friends. Your brain does not want stimulation; it craves accomplishment.”

So the next time you’re hit with that foggy, “brain-dead” feeling after scrolling for too long, take it as a cue - not to keep swiping, but to do something that actually moves the needle. Go for a run, clean up your room, step outside for fresh air or finally tick off that one task you’ve been procrastinating on. Your brain isn’t craving more stimulation; it’s craving accomplishment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.