Unlocking muscle’s full power: Study suggests weight training with electric stimulation

Your weight training routine can be elevated for better results. According to a recent study led by Sudip Bajpeyi, University of Texas at El Paso, adding electrical muscle stimulation to traditional weight training methods can give better results, and lead to improvements in strength and muscle building. Also read | Looking for the Fountain of Youth? Try the gym and weight-resistance training now Adding electrical muscle stimulation to traditional weight training methods can give better results, and lead to improvements in strength and muscle building. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study simplified the process of neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES). The process involves pads placed on the skin which deliver small electric pulses, making the muscles contract. Users describe the sensation as a strong tingling or pulsating feeling that makes the muscles tighten rhythmically.

Sudip Bajpeyi, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Kinesiology at The University of Texas at El Paso, in a statement, said, “Under normal conditions, the brain activates muscles by sending signals through the nervous system. NMES mimics this process by delivering external electrical currents to the nerves, causing the muscles to contract, without input from the brain. Think of it as though your muscles are contracting involuntarily.” Also read | Smriti Irani's 74-year-old mother might inspire you to lift those weights today. Watch her workout video

The study was conducted by analysing 13 different studies involving 374 participants. It was observed how exercises such as squats, leg extensions, and bench presses can affect the muscles, and how when the same workout routine is performed with addition to electrical stimulation through NMES devices can affect the body.

Weight traing with electric stimulation can help in building muscles.(Pexels)

The results, published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, demonstrated that when weight training exercises are done with electrication stimulation, it helps in activating small and large muscle fibers, even at lower intensities. This helps in unlocking the muscle’s full potential right from the first repetition, for better results.

The study author further added, “Exercise is medicine, but not everyone is able or willing to engage in traditional exercise. NMES has great potential for improving metabolic health by building muscle mass, which can help the body process blood glucose more effectively.” Also read | How much pain is too much? Experts discuss the benefits and risks of failure training

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.