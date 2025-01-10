Smriti Irani's 74-year-old mother might inspire you to lift those weights today. Watch her workout video

Age is just a number and Smriti Irani's 74-year-old mom is proof of that. The politician shared a video of her mother, Shibani Bagchi, working out. The clip shows her lifting dumbbells and doing resistance or strength training to build muscle strength, which is quite necessary in old age. Smriti Irani shared a video of her mother lifting weights.

Also Read | Women who lost 68 kg ‘naturally' shares 8 not-so-boring meals that helped her lose weight

‘My 74-year-old mom is proof that life is limitless’

In the clip shared by Smriti Irani, Shibani Bagchi can be seen doing dumbbell shoulder presses. It is a foundational exercise that helps build strength in your upper body. In the caption, Smriti revealed that her mother is proof that life is limitless when you live it on your own terms. “DANGER #This post may carry with it the danger of inspiring you to give your Mom an extra hug today…She’s not just walking into her golden years—she’s lifting her way there, one gentle weight at a time,” she added.

The politician also talked about how when our parents start ageing, we set limitations on their behaviour, needs, and what they can do per their age. We think they should slow down, follow ‘new rules,’ or adjust to life as we see fit. However, old age shouldn't be about limits, like her mother, who isn't just about morning walks. She also explores her strengths and tests her boundaries.

How to do the exercise?

To do the routine, hold the dumbbells in each hand and raise them to the shoulder height. Make sure to rotate your wrists so that the palms of your hands are facing forward. Now, exhale and push the dumbbells upward until they almost touch the top. Then, after a pause, slowly lower them to your starting position.

Elderly and strength training

According to the National Institutes of Health, strength training in the elderly (more than 60 years) increases muscle strength by increasing muscle mass, improving the recruitment of motor units, and increasing their firing rate. Additionally, it is now recommended that healthy old people should train 3 or 4 times weekly for the best results