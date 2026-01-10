Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 food groups to include in your diet to preserve long-term bone, muscle and joint health

Strong bones and flexible joints are not built by workouts alone - they are shaped every day by what you put on your plate. The nutrients you consume play a decisive role in how well your bones support your body, how smoothly your joints move, and how resilient your muscles remain with age. From maintaining strength and mobility to slowing down wear and tear, the right food choices lay the foundation for lifelong musculoskeletal health. Your flexibility, mobility and strength are all influenced by the foods you eat. (Unsplash)

Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has outlined five essential food groups that should be included in the daily diet to support the long-term health and resilience of bones and joints. In an Instagram video shared on January 9, he highlights, “If you do not include these five key foods in your daily diet, your bones and joints will not support you as you age. I am an orthopedic surgeon, and I tell this to my patients every day; today I will tell you.”

Calcium

According to Dr Vora, calcium is the foundation for building strong bones. He recommends eating calcium-rich foods including milk products, nuts and soy. The surgeon states, “First is calcium. Your options are milk, yoghurt, paneer, almonds, soy, and cheese. Calcium is the building block of strong bones.”

Protein

Protein plays a crucial role in building and repairing both bones and muscle. Dr Vora advises making protein-rich foods a consistent part of your daily diet to help maintain long-term bone and muscle health. He recommends the following sources - “eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, tofu, tempeh, lentils, chickpeas, and protein powder supplements.”

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for bone health because it facilitates the absorption of calcium in the bones. Dr Vora states “Options include egg yolks, mushrooms, sunlight, and Vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium properly.”

Omega-3

According to the surgeon, omega-3 fatty acids play a key role in reducing inflammation and protecting joint health. He recommends adding fatty fishes, chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts and omega-3 supplements in your daily diet.

Anti-inflammatory foods

Dr Vora suggests including foods like ginger, turmeric, berries, spinach, kale, and broccoli in your diet, due to their anti-inflammatory properties. He explains, “These foods help to keep your joints healthy and prevent breakdown, and that is how you build strong bones and joints over the years.”

The surgeon concludes, “This isn’t a ‘diet’. This is how you slow down bone loss, protect your joints, and stay active for decades.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.