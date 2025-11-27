Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares why walking may not be enough to build strong bones

Walking is commonly recommended to prevent a sedentary lifestyle and, subsequently, the health issues associated with it. While walking has several benefits and keeps you active, relying on it alone may not provide a complete advantage. Strong bone health is one area that walking does not adequately cover or support entirely. Addressing this gap, Dr Jeremy London, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, shared in a November 26 post that even if walking boosts mood, lowers blood pressure, and comes with positive metabolic effects, it does not provide complete, holistic support to build bone density. This is particularly more relevant for women. Don't rely entirely on walking for strong bones!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

“Walking does not build strong bones, and women in midlife especially need to hear this. Walking is incredible. It boosts your mood, it lowers blood pressure, supports metabolic health, and of course, helps with weight maintenance,” Dr London outlined the advantages of walking regularly. In fact, he also recommends it to his patients to maintain good health and weight maintenance.

But what's the catch? Why isn't walking enough to do the heavy lifting for you? Dr London elaborated, “Walking alone does not significantly build bone mineral density. It simply does not create enough mechanical load to tell your bones we need to grow stronger." This means bones need strength that supports the density.

Why is it a problem with age?

Dr London emphasised that bone health becomes more fragile with age, especially for women.

Dr London added, “As we age, especially when estrogen declines, our risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis climbs. So if you are relying on walking alone to protect your bones, you are missing the most powerful tool we have.”

Relying on walking alone after midlife to stay active and fit leaves you vulnerable to bone weakening after midlife.

Why does resistance training help?

Dr London suggested resistance training, calling it a ‘game changer’ for keeping bones strong. When you challenge your muscles and skeleton with weight-bearing exercises, you are likely to stimulate bone growth while lowering the risk of fractures.

He elaborated more about the various intensities, “Moderate to high intensity resistance training offers the biggest, biggest improvements in hip and spine bone density. The areas that matter most when we think about falls, independence and ageing well, so keep walking." Focusing on these exercises can significantly improve bone density in the hip and spine.

Dr London further noted,"It's fantastic for your overall health. But if you care about long-term bone strength, balance and preserving independence, get under a barbell, pick up weights, train your muscles and your bones."

So yes, walking may have broader health benefits, supporting cardiovascular health, metabolism, mood and endurance, but it may fall short when it comes to bone-strengthening quality, which is where resistance training comes in. Walking is not bad, but it should not be relied upon entirely.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.