Sun, Nov 16, 2025
Nutritionist shares tiny but mighty seed that can improve iron and haemoglobin, reduce hair fall and support bone health

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 08:21 pm IST

If you are a vegetarian struggling with low iron, finding iron-rich non-meat alternatives can be difficult. Khushi shares a tiny seed with powerful benefits.

If you're struggling with low iron or haemoglobin levels and follow a vegetarian diet, finding natural alternatives to meat can feel challenging. But sometimes, it’s the tiniest ingredients that offer the biggest benefits - from boosting your iron levels to reducing hair fall and even strengthening your bones. In many cases, the right nutrition is the key, and one small seed might be exactly what your diet has been missing.

Khushi shares the various benefits of garden cress seeds.(Pinterest)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared a tiny but powerful seed you need to add in your daily routine which can not only improve your iron and haemoglobin levels but also reduce hair fall and support bone health. In an Instagram video posted on November 16, the nutritionist emphasises, “Don’t let their size fool you! These tiny haleem seeds, or garden cress seeds, or aliv seeds are an absolute powerhouse. If you’re looking for natural solutions, especially if you’re vegetarian, this is a seed you need to know about! Here’s why I love them.”

Boosts iron and haemoglobin

According to Khushi, haleem seeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of iron and can help improve both iron and haemoglobin levels. She explains, “Are you vegetarian or struggling with low iron levels? These seeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of iron! Packed with both iron and folate, they are amazing for naturally improving your haemoglobin levels within a week.”

Reduces hair fall

The nutritionist adds that these seeds are also rich in essential amino acids and protein, which help strengthen the hair and reduce hair fall. She elaborates, “Tired of seeing hair on your comb? Hair fall can often be linked to nutrient deficiencies. Haleem seeds are packed with the essential amino acids and protein your hair needs to grow stronger and reduce shedding.”

Supports stronger bones

Khushi points out that haleem seeds are also packed with calcium, a vital mineral that plays a key role in maintaining strong and healthy bones. She explains, “They are also loaded with calcium, making them fantastic for supporting your bone health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

