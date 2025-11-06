Nutritionist recommends top 3 foods to heal 8 common health concerns naturally: From acne-prone skin to high cholesterol

From acne and hair fall to high cholesterol and fatigue - most of us face everyday health concerns that seem to call for medication. But popping pills isn’t always the answer. Sometimes, the body can heal itself naturally when nourished with the right foods. Mindful eating, rooted in balance and nourishment, can help restore your system from within. Read more to discover Khushi's top 3 recommendations for each health issues.(Pexel)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared her top three food picks for eight common health concerns - from high cholesterol and inflammation to acne and glowing skin. In an Instagram post shared on November 5, the nutritionist explains how these foods can help your body heal and restore itself naturally.

1. Acne-prone skin

Khushi’s top three recommendations for acne-prone skin are spearmint tea, pumpkin seeds, and tomatoes - simple yet powerful foods to help keep breakouts at bay. They are rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants and zinc, which reduces sebum oxidation and bacterial growth inside your pores.

2. Hair fall

Khushi recommends adding moringa leaves, eggs, and black sesame and pumpkin seeds to your diet to help combat hair fall and strengthen your strands from within. She explains, “They supply protein, iron, omega-3, and zinc - essential to strengthen hair follicles and prevent hair breakage.”

3. UTI support

According to the nutritionist, the top three foods to help ease and prevent UTIs are coconut water, cranberries and amla, and probiotic-rich curd. She explains, “They improve urine flow and support healthy microbiota, reducing bacterial adhesion (mainly E. coli) to urinary tract walls”

4. Energy boost

The three best foods that provide a quick glucose boost, according to Khushi, are bananas, sweet potatoes and a combination of jaggery and chana. They deliver quick energy along with iron and B vitamins, which support ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production - helping you stay energised and alert without the crash.

Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra's top 3 food recommendations for common health concerns.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

5. Low haemoglobin

The nutritionist's top three recommendations for low haemoglobin levels include beetroot, halim seeds, and a combination of spinach and lemon. She highlights, “They are naturally rich sources of iron which when eaten daily can boost iron and haemoglobin levels.”

6. High inflammation

Acoording to Khushi, high inflammation can be countered with antioxidant-rich foods like walnuts, berries, amla, and curcumin from turmeric paired with pepper. She elaborates, “They are rich in polyphenols plus omega-3s, which down-regulate inflammatory cytokines and reduces oxidative stress.”

7. Glowing skin

Khushi's secret to glowing skin includes having one teaspoon of ghee every day, along with goji berries and almonds. These are loaded with healthy fats and antioxidants with support hydration, collagen protection and faster skin cell turnover.

8. High cholesterol

The nutritionist suggests adding oats, garlic, and psyllium husk (isabgol) to your diet to help naturally manage and lower high cholesterol levels. She explains, “They provide soluble fibre and bioactive compounds that reduce LDL absorption and liver cholesterol synthesis.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.