Feeling tired all day? Doctor warns it can be a sign of iron deficiency, suggests ways to boost iron levels

Feeling exhausted no matter how much you rest? Struggling to stay awake even after a full night’s sleep? It might not just be stress or lack of rest - your body could be running low on iron. Iron plays a vital role in maintaining your energy levels, and when it dips, fatigue often follows. Constant fatigue might signal iron deficiency.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, explains that constant tiredness may actually be your body’s way of signalling an iron deficiency. In an Instagram video posted on November 5, the physician explains what happens to your body when iron levels drop - and shares effective ways to restore them.

What happens when you have low iron?

According to Dr Sood, if you often feel tired, sluggish, or low on energy, it could be your body signalling a possible iron deficiency. He explains, “Iron is important because it helps your body make hemoglobin, which helps carry oxygen throughout your body. Without enough iron, your body can't produce enough oxygen carrying red blood cells, leaving you feeling tired, weak, and even dizzy.”

He emphasises that women with heavy periods, pregnant women, vegetarians, and individuals with certain medical conditions are at higher risk of iron deficiency.

The physician warns, “If left untreated, this can progress to iron deficiency anemia, where your symptoms will worsen. You might have pale skin, cold hands and feet, and even unusual cravings for ice.”

Treatment

According to Dr Sood, the good news is that treating iron deficiency is relatively simple - it just requires adding iron-rich foods or supplements to your routine. He recommends, “You can boost your iron levels with iron-rich foods like spinach or red meat, or with iron supplements (always check with your doc first) and make sure it also has vitamin C because vitamin C can help you absorb iron even more.” He also suggests consulting a doctor if you experience constant fatigue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.