AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals early warning signs of 5 key nutrient deficiencies: Brain fog, fatigue and more

When it comes to nutrient deficiencies, the body often sends out subtle warning signs long before the more obvious symptoms appear. However, many people mistake advanced signs like hair loss, fatigue, or constipation as the earliest indicators - when in reality, the deficiency has already progressed by that point. Recognising the body’s initial, less obvious signals can make a crucial difference in identifying and treating deficiencies early, preventing long-term health complications. Feeling tired even after a good night's sleep can be a sign of nutrient deficiency.(Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has revealed the earliest warning signs of five nutrient deficiencies.In an Instagram post shared on October 4, the gastroenterologist highlights several symptoms often mistaken for early deficiency signs - and reveals what the true early warning signals actually are.

Fibre deficiency

According to Dr Sethi, the first sign of fibre deficiency isn’t always constipation as many believe. It often shows up much earlier - as feeling hungry soon after eating, even after a seemingly satisfying meal.

Protein deficiency

The first sign of protein deficiency is often mistaken for muscle loss. However, the gastroenterologist explains that the earliest red flags are persistent tiredness and brain fog.

Calcium deficiency

Dr Sethi stresses that calcium deficiency does not always show up as weakness in your bones. Instead, it’s the tingling sensation or numbness in your fingers that signal deficiency of the nutrient.

Nutrient deficiencies can show up as these early warning signs.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Zinc deficiency

According to Dr Sethi, “The first sign of zinc deficiency isn’t reduced appetite”. He points out that a “loss of taste or smell”, along with slow-healing wounds, are more telling warning signs.

Iron deficiency

The gastroenterologist states, “The first sign of iron deficiency isn’t hair loss or dark circles. It’s feeling tired even after a good night’s sleep.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.