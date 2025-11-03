Michigan plastic surgeon Dr Youn shares 3 dietary additions to boost collagen production for better skin, hair and nails

Healthy skin, strong nails, and glossy hair all depend on one key structural protein - collagen. As we age, our body’s natural collagen production slows down, leading to visible signs such as fine lines, brittle nails, and thinning hair. However, certain dietary choices can help replenish and support collagen levels from within. Focusing on your collagen intake can improve the health of your skin.(Pexel)

Dr Anthony Youn, a holistic plastic surgeon, anti-aging expert, and award-winning author of Younger for Life, has shared three ways to boost collagen production in order to support skin, hair, and nail health. In an Instagram video posted on August 20, the plastic surgeon details dietary additions that support collagen production for better skin, hair, nails and even bones.

Prioritise proteins

According to Dr Youn, protein plays a vital role in collagen production, as collagen itself is a complex and large protein structure. He explains, “Collagen is a large protein, and you need to get it in your diet in order to support collagen production and prevent collagen breakdown. Some doctors are recommending upwards of 100 grams of protein per day, or approximately 30 grams per meal.”

Get sufficient vitamin C

Dr Youn emphasises that vitamin C is not only a powerful antioxidant but also “absolutely essential” for collagen production. He adds that it’s not limited to citrus fruits - leafy greens and a variety of other fruits and vegetables are also excellent sources.

Hydrolysed collagen supplements

Dr Youn explains, “There are many studies that show that taking a daily hydrolyzed collagen supplement can support the collagen of your skin and also possibly your nails, your hair, and even your bones.” He recommends supplements that contain a blend of high-quality Type 1 collagen peptides. You can easily add them to your hot tea, coffee, or smoothie.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.