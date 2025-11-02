Bhopal nutritionist shares 5 simple types of walks to improve posture, boost flexibility and protect your knees

We often underestimate the power of walking, it's free, easy, and one of the most effective ways to stay fit. From improving heart health to lifting your mood, just a few minutes of walking every day can make a big difference. Renu Rakheja, nutritionist and health coach based in Bhopal, shares in her August 28 Instagram post 5 types of walks you should include in your daily routine for better overall health and energy. (Also read: Ahmedabad nutritionist shares 7 serious health warning signs you should never ignore: From sudden chest pain to weight… ) Check out 5 easy walks to boost mobility and strength. (Unsplash)

"No gym? No problem! These 5 easy walks at home can transform your strength, posture, and overall health, just using your own body. Grab a spot and get started!," Renu wrote in the caption.

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Toe walk (Tadasana)

"Improve posture, ease stiffness, and boost confidence!" says Renu. Walking on your toes helps strengthen your calves and improve balance. Just a minute of this mindful movement can correct posture and energise your legs.

2. Heel walk

"Stronger ankles, better blood flow, goodbye swelling!" she adds. This walk focuses on your lower legs, promoting circulation and reducing water retention, perfect for those who sit for long hours.

3. Hip rotation walk

"Loosen tight hips, ease back stiffness, feel flexible!" says Renu. This one-minute walk targets your hip joints and spine, improving mobility and relieving stiffness caused by prolonged sitting.

4. Side-to-side walk

"Tone thighs, strengthen hips, boost stability." This fun move engages your inner and outer thighs while helping improve coordination and stability, ideal for toning the lower body.

5. Reverse walk (walking backwards)

"Protect your knees, enhance balance, and prevent joint pain." Walking backwards strengthens the muscles around your knees and enhances overall body awareness. Start with 2–5 minutes daily.

Renu concludes, "A simple daily routine made for your comfort, no fuss, just results! Try these walks today and see which one becomes your favourite."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.