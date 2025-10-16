Doctor says easy bruising, bleeding and joint pain can be early warning signs of leukaemia; 6 symptoms to know about

Leukaemia is often thought of as a childhood cancer, but in reality, it can affect anyone - at any age. What makes it especially dangerous is that its early warning signs are often subtle and easy to dismiss, appearing long before major symptoms develop. From persistent fatigue to frequent infections or unexplained bruising, these early clues can reveal much about what’s happening inside the body. Watch out for these warning signs of Leukaemia, as highlighted by Dr Sood.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and pain medicine specialist, is raising awareness about the early warning signs of leukaemia that often go unnoticed. In an Instagram video posted on October 16, the doctor shares the subtle signs that appear long before the major symptoms.

He highlights that while chronic leukaemia is often discovered in a routine blood count, long before symptoms show up, the acute forms escalate very quickly and need urgent medical attention. He stresses that if these signs persist or cluster together, it is essential to consult a doctor, since early detection can save lives.

What is leukaemia?

Dr Sood defines it as, “Leukaemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, where abnormal white blood cells grow uncontrollably. These cells can't fight infection and crowd out healthy red blood cells and platelets.”

While it is often believed to be a childhood cancer, the doctor highlights that it can appear at any age, even when the individual is young and seemingly healthy. Dr Sood mentions two main types of leukaemia, acute leukaemia - which progresses quickly, and requires urgent treatment - and chronic leukaemia - where the progress is slower. He adds, “Risk factors can include genetics, chemical or radiation exposure, and sometimes no clear cause at all.”

Early warning signs

According to Dr Sood, “Leukaemia starts in the bone marrow, where abnormal white blood cells build up and crowd out healthy blood cells.” This imbalance in the blood shows up through the following symptoms:

Fatigue and weakness: Caused by anaemia as red blood cells drop. Frequent or severe infections: White blood cells are abundant but dysfunctional, leaving immunity weak. Easy bruising or bleeding: From low platelets (thrombocytopenia). Nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or petechiae (tiny red spots) can appear. Bone or joint pain: Due to marrow packed with abnormal cells. Swollen lymph nodes, enlarged spleen or liver: Sometimes painless swelling in the neck, armpits, or abdomen. Night sweats, fever, or unexplained weight loss: “Constitutional symptoms” common across blood cancers.

