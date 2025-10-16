Pune breast surgeon explains hidden link between cancer and microplastics: 3 common products that can increase your risk

Experts warn that we unknowingly ingest microplastics from various sources, including ocean-broken plastic, synthetic clothing fibres, and microbeads in cosmetics. But what's the potential link between microplastics and breast cancer risk? Recent research suggests that microplastics may contribute to breast cancer risk due to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) like BPA and phthalates, which can mimic or interfere with hormones, particularly estrogen. Also read | Doctor reveals 5 early breast cancer symptoms women often overlook Microplastics enter the food chain through various pathways. By making conscious choices, women can reduce their exposure to plastic-related chemicals and potentially lower their risk of breast cancer. (Freepik)

How microplastic gets into your body

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpy Dolas, consultant breast surgeon and breast oncoplastic surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, shared that while the direct causal link between microplastics and breast cancer remains under active investigation, growing scientific evidence suggests that certain plastic-related chemicals may increase the risk.

She said, “The primary concern stems from endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) such as phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA). Though not microplastics themselves, these chemicals are often present within plastic materials and can leach out under specific conditions. Once inside the body, they mimic or interfere with natural hormones — particularly estrogen, which plays a crucial role in breast tissue development and breast cancer progression.”

These sources are particularly concerning because they involve direct ingestion or skin absorption, allowing plastic-related chemicals to enter the body and disrupt hormonal balance. (Made using Gemini AI)

Everyday sources of exposure

According to Dr Dolas, modern life exposes women to EDCs through multiple everyday products and materials, often without awareness of their potential harm.

⦿ Plastic food and water containers: “Heating food in plastic containers or drinking from bottled water — especially after exposure to sunlight or high temperatures — can lead to the leaching of harmful chemicals into food and beverages,” Dr Dolas said.

⦿ Personal care products and cosmetics: “Many cosmetics, lotions, and exfoliating scrubs contain intentionally added microbeads or plastic-derived ingredients that can be absorbed through the skin,” she added.

⦿ Food packaging: “Takeaway containers, cling film, and other packaging materials can release plastic particles and chemicals into hot or oily foods, increasing the risk of ingestion,” Dr Dolas said.

These sources are particularly concerning because they involve direct ingestion or skin absorption, allowing plastic-related chemicals to enter the body and disrupt hormonal balance, she said. “Hormonal imbalance — especially excess estrogenic activity— is one of the well-established risk factors in the development of breast cancer,” Dr Dolas said.

To minimise the risks associated with disposable plastic takeout containers, consider opting for alternative containers made from safer materials. (Representative picture: Freepik)

What is the way forward?

Reducing exposure to microplastics and EDCs through simple lifestyle changes may help mitigate potential health risks. Although research is ongoing, according to Dr Dolas, one thing is clear: reducing exposure to plastic-based materials and EDCs is a proactive step toward better breast health.

“Simple lifestyle changes — such as using glass or steel containers for food storage, avoiding heating plastics, and choosing personal care products labeled 'microplastic-free' or 'phthalate-free' — can significantly limit exposure,” she said.

Dr Dolas concluded, “As our understanding of microplastics and their hidden impact on the body deepens, awareness and conscious choices remain our best defense against potential long-term health risks.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.