Eating from plastic takeout containers may significantly increase chance of heart failure: Study explains how

Eating from plastic takeout containers may be linked to an increased risk of congestive heart failure, and researchers believe it's due to changes in the gut biome that lead to inflammation and damage to the circulatory system. The study was published in Sciencedirect.com. Also read | Health risks of ‘forever chemicals’: Understanding PFAS and their alarming link to cancer and other diseases To minimize the risks associated with disposable plastic takeout containers, consider opting for alternative containers made from safer materials. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Here's what's happening

According to researchers, microplastics from food containers can leach into our food and eventually make their way into our gut. This can cause physical damage to the gut lining, leading to increased intestinal permeability. As a result, harmful particles can enter the bloodstream, triggering an inflammatory response that can damage the circulatory system and increase the risk of heart disease.

More about the study

The researchers used a two-part approach. First, they investigated the frequency with which over 3,000 people in China ate from plastic takeout containers and whether they had heart disease. Then, they exposed rats to plastic chemicals in water that was boiled and poured into carryout containers to extract chemicals. “The data revealed that high-frequency exposure to plastics is significantly associated with an increased risk of congestive heart failure,” the researchers wrote.

While researchers in the new study didn’t check which specific chemicals were leaching from the plastic, they noted the link between common plastic compounds and heart disease, and a previous link between gut biome and heart disease.

What can you do?

So, what can we do to minimise our exposure to microplastics from food containers? Here are some tips:

⦿ Opt for glass or stainless steel containers: When possible, choose containers made from non-plastic materials.

⦿ Avoid heating food in plastic containers: Heating food in plastic containers can cause more microplastics to leach into the food.

⦿ Choose restaurants that use eco-friendly containers: Support restaurants that prioritise sustainability and use biodegradable or non-plastic containers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.