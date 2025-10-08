Oncologist reveals 5 cancer-reducing superfoods found in the Indian kitchen: Which of these do you already use daily?

On social media, you will find many self-acclaimed doctors or lifestyle coaches suggesting treatments or detoxes to reduce your risk of getting cancer, and they often cost a lot. However, many simple ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens possess cancer-prevention properties. Your Indian kitchen isn’t just for cooking; it’s a pharmacy for cancer prevention. (Freepik)

Dr Suidpto De, a skilled surgical oncologist and robotic cancer surgeon, revealed 5 items found in the Indian kitchen that have cancer-reducing properties in an Instagram post shared on September 9. Let's find out what they are:

5 cancer-reducing foods in Indian kitchens

Sharing the beneficial list of Indian foods or ingredients, Dr Sudipto wrote, “Your Indian kitchen isn’t just for cooking; it’s a pharmacy for cancer prevention.”

There are many ingredients in our Indian kitchen that can help prevent cancer, such as haldi (turmeric), rich in curcumin; garlic, which contains sulfur compounds; amla (Indian gooseberry), rich in vitamin C; tulsi leaves, rich in eugenol; and leafy greens, rich in folate.

These everyday foods are rich in natural cancer-fighting compounds. Let's learn more about these properties that the oncologist mentioned:

1. Haldi

Highlighting haldi as a cancer-preventing ingredient, Dr Sudipto wrote, “First and foremost is turmeric. It contains curcumin, which doctors are prescribing today, and not just for cancer prevention. Additionally, it is also being given to cancer patients who do not develop cancer in the future.”

2. Tomatoes

The second ingredient is lycopene in tomatoes. “This has been shown to directly prevent prostate and stomach cancer,” the oncologist shared.

3. Tulsi or Indian basil

The third ingredient is tulsi, as it contains eugenol, which may help prevent breast cancer, according to the oncologist.

4. Amla

The fourth ingredient is amla (also known as Indian gooseberry), which contains vitamin C and phytophenols. It helps reduce the risk of lung and breast cancer.

5. Spinach

The fifth ingredient is our leafy greens, such as saag /spinach. Per the oncologist, it contains folates and other chemicals, as well as fibre, which may help prevent not only colon cancer but also pancreatic cancer.

“So next time you feel like eating out, take a look in your kitchen. I'm not talking about super foods. These are normal, everyday foods that can help prevent cancer. Prevention starts with what you put on your thali,” the oncologist warned in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.