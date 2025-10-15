Florida plastic surgeon with 18 years of experience explains benefits of drinking clove water at night

Cloves are a multifaceted spice offering various health benefits and culinary uses thanks to their sweet, aromatic flavour. Rich in antioxidants, they have also been used in traditional medicine, and as per Healthline.com, research suggests they may support liver health. But did you know consuming clove water at night has specific health advantages? Also read | Rajkot cardiologist reveals if eating a single clove every day can improve heart health, lower cholesterol To prepare clove water, simply steep a few cloves in hot water for 10-15 minutes, strain, and drink before bed.(Shutterstock)

Clove water is packed with antioxidants

Dr Alberico Sessa, a Florida-based cosmetic surgeon with over 18 years of experience and a member of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, shared in a June 4 Instagram post: “Why should you drink clove water at night?”

In the video he posted, Dr Sessa shared that clove water possesses significant properties as an antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant agent. Drinking this beverage before sleep can assist with digestion and reduce bloating, while potentially combating detrimental gut bacteria or parasites, he explained.

Dr Sessa said, “Clove water is packed with antioxidants and has powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking clove water before bed can help support digestion, reduce bloating, and even fight off harmful bacteria or parasites in the gut.”

You can follow this recipe to make clove water. (Made with Gemini AI)

How to make clove water?

Dr Sessa suggested that this ritual of drinking clove water before sleeping may help manage blood sugar levels during the night and bolster the immune system. He added that the drink's warmth can foster relaxation.

“It's been shown to help with that, and may also help regulate your blood sugar overnight, support your immune system while you sleep. Plus, its natural warming effect can soothe your body and promote better relaxation” Dr Sessa said.

He also provided simple instructions for preparation, and said: “Just steep a few cloves in hot water, let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes and drain it. Remove the cloves and then drink it. It's a simple ritual that brings big wellness benefits.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.