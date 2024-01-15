Should you have clove tea post meal or on empty stomach? Best times to have it, how often to consume

Clove or laung is a warming spice that is often used in culinary preparations in India to improve its digestibility and add a distinct flavour to it. Made with fried flower buds of the evergreen tree Syzygium aromaticum, cloves are used either whole or ground. It has amazing antiseptic, antiviral and antimicrobial properties which means it not only helps boost immunity but also deal with seasonal infections. Clove has pain-relieving properties and is trusted for instant tooth-ache relief. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 30: Chamomile tea can ease pain and fatigue, aid sleep; know all benefits) Clove tea, derived from the aromatic spice cloves, offers a range of health benefits beyond its delightful flavour.(Pixabay)

Clove buds have a pungent and strong taste due to aromatic oil eugenol which is extracted with the help of distillation.

Drinking clove tea is an effective way to nourish your body with this immune-boosting spice. If you are a tea person, you can have this warm beverage 1-2 times a day post meals, before going to bed or mid-morning. Cloves can stimulate production of digestive enzymes, which is especially useful when you have consumed a heavy meal and feel bloated. To make clove tea, crush 4-5 cloves, with a bit of grated ginger and cinnamon sticks and add them in hot water. Allow them to steep for a couple of minutes and strain the water in a cup. You can add honey and lemon juice to enhance its taste. Apart from relieving digestive troubles and nagging pains, cloves can also fix bad breath due to its antibacterial properties.

Clove tea, derived from the aromatic spice cloves, offers a range of health benefits beyond its delightful flavour. Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle shares benefits of the wonderful beverage, recommended dosage, and the best time to savour this herbal infusion.

BENEFITS OF CLOVE TEA

1. Digestive harmony

Clove tea has been cherished for its digestive properties. It helps alleviate indigestion, bloating, and gas, making it an excellent choice after meals. The eugenol compound in cloves aids in digestive enzyme secretion, promoting a smoother digestion process.

2. Immune boost

Packed with antioxidants, clove tea is a formidable ally for your immune system. The antioxidants combat free radicals, reducing oxidative stress in the body. Regular consumption can contribute to a stronger immune response, helping fend off illnesses.

3. Anti-inflammatory marvel

Clove tea boasts anti-inflammatory properties, courtesy of compounds like eugenol and flavonoids. This makes it beneficial for conditions involving inflammation, such as arthritis. Enjoying a cup of clove tea may provide relief from joint discomfort and swelling.

4. Oral health elixir

Clove has been a traditional remedy for oral issues, and clove tea continues this legacy. It exhibits antimicrobial properties that combat bacteria, offering relief from bad breath and promoting overall oral health. The tea can be a refreshing and natural addition to your oral care routine.

5. Respiratory support

Inhaling the steam from clove tea can be soothing for respiratory concerns. The antimicrobial properties may help ease coughs and congestion. Enjoying a warm cup during colder seasons can provide comfort and respiratory support.

Dosage: How many times to have

While clove tea offers numerous benefits, moderation is key. Aim for one to two cups per day to reap its advantages without overdoing it. To prepare, steep 1-2 teaspoons of whole cloves or use a clove tea bag in hot water for about 5-10 minutes.

Best times to enjoy clove tea

Considering clove tea aids in digestion, it's best to enjoy a cup of it after meals or before bed to promote relaxation.

After meals: Ideal for digestion, enjoy a cup post-meal to ease any discomfort and aid digestion.

Mid-morning or afternoon: Boost your immune system and stay refreshed during the day with a cup between meals.

Before bed: The calming properties of clove tea can make it a soothing choice before bedtime, promoting relaxation.

Incorporate clove tea into your routine mindfully, relishing its benefits while embracing a diverse and balanced diet for overall wellness.