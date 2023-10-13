Ancient Wisdom Part 15: How to add cloves to your diet for easing constipation, improving digestion

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. The use of cloves dates back to thousands of years. In late middle ages, cloves were used in Europe to flavour, garnish and preserve food.

Clove or laung also known as Lavanga in Sanskrit is a small-sized spice with powerful benefits for many health conditions. Made with dried flowers of clove tree, the spice has various medicinal benefits from controlling cholesterol, blood sugar levels, improving bone health to reducing risk of heart disease and cancer. They also help in easing pain and are use traditionally for toothache relief. The use of cloves dates back to thousands of years. In late middle ages, cloves were used in Europe to flavour, garnish and preserve food. In 200 BCR, cloves were used by people in China to perfume their breath before turning up in front of emperor.

Clove buds have a pungent and strong taste due to aromatic oil eugenol which is extracted with the help of distillation. The oil also provides relief in toothaches. Eugenol is also used in perfumes, and mouthwashes. The presence of eugenol and several antioxidants lend many benefits to the spice. Cloves are a good source of fibre and also help manage blood sugar. They have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can even prevent certain kinds of cancer. Helpful for liver health, they also reduce chances of stomach ulcers.

"Clove is a small-sized spice but has numerous health benefits. This spice provides many nutrients that help in controlling sugar, reduce cholesterol and triglycerides, improve bone, liver, and gastric health, reduce pain, reduce risks of heart disease and cancer, and is also good for oral health. Clove's scientific name is Syzygium aromaticum L.. Clove essential oil is derived from the Myrtaceae plant, which is extensively cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions. It serves as a valuable source of volatile compounds and antioxidants such as eugenol, β-caryophyllene, and α-humulene. Its versatility has garnered significant attention due to its wide application in the fragrance, cosmetics, healthcare, pharmaceutical, culinary, and food industries. Additionally, clove essential oil exhibits various beneficial bioactivities for human well-being, including antimicrobial, antioxidant, and insect-repelling properties," says Rahitha O R, Dietitian, Dept of Clinical Nutrition, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Benefits of clove

Spices and herbs have been used for centuries, both for culinary and medicinal purposes. They not only enhance the flavour, aroma, and colour of food and beverages but can also protect against acute and chronic diseases.

"Cloves, rich in antioxidants like eugenol, play a crucial role in combating free radicals that harm cells and contribute to illnesses. The presence of antioxidants in cloves can help reduce the risk of developing heart disease," says Rahitha O R.

Rahitha O R lists more benefits of cloves

Regulates blood sugar

Cloves are a good source of fibre and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Studies show that the compounds in cloves may help promote insulin production and lower blood sugar.

Alleviates tooth pain

Cloves possess antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Due to eugenol compound in them, they can alleviate tooth pain and other kinds of pain.

Relieves constipation

Chewing cloves in the morning can enhances production of saliva which helps in digestion. Cloves also help in reducing nausea and acidity. Cloves may protect against aging. They can be used as a cough suppressant.

Prevents cancer

"Clove has a compound called Eugenol that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that helps curb inflammation caused by diseases like arthritis and help your body to fight free radicals and cut risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer etc," says Nutritionist Ishti Saluja.

Liver health

“Dried clove buds are said to have a hepato-protective effect on the liver. It boosts liver health by promoting new cell growth, liver detox and also has a protective effect due to a range of active compounds like thymol and eugenol," says Arooshi Garg, Nutritionist at GOQii.

How were cloves used in ancient times

"Cloves have had various historical uses in India and other regions. As early as 200 BCE, envoys from Java visiting the Han Dynasty's Chinese court carried cloves, which were traditionally held in the mouth to freshen their breath when meeting with the emperor. In the late Middle Ages, cloves were utilized in Europe for preserving, flavouring, and garnishing food," says Rahitha O R.

Ways to incorporate clove into your diet

Add ground cloves to your pumpkin pie recipe.

Enhance the flavour of chai lattes by adding cloves.

Include whole cloves in your pickling mix for zesty pickles.

Incorporate cloves as a key spice in your curry dishes.

Elevate the aroma of your mulled wine by generously adding cloves.

Utilize cloves in seasoning rubs for meats to enhance their flavour.

Ground cloves can easily be integrated into a wide range of dishes.

Who should avoid eating cloves

Taking clove oil might cause bleeding in people with bleeding disorders

Some people may develop allergic reaction to clove

Cloves may interact with certain medications that may affect blood sugar levels.

Cloves and clove oil are not recommended for use in infants or young children

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should use cloves in moderation

Interesting facts about cloves

Cloves are a rich source of manganese, an essential mineral for brain and bone health.

There is evidence to suggest that cloves may help reduce the occurrence of ulcers and improve liver function.

Cloves contain various compounds associated with anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce inflammation and combat free radicals. They are also rich in antioxidants, including eugenol.

Chewing 2-3 cloves in moderation is an excellent natural way to maintain fresh breath

Despite their small size, cloves are effective at warding off diseases, expelling toxins from the body, alleviating headaches, regulating blood pressure, and stabilizing sugar levels.

