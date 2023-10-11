Ancient Wisdom Part 14: Preventing sugar spikes to heart health, many benefits of green peas

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. The history of green peas goes back to the advent of agriculture and the legumes may have existed even 46,000 years back as per evidence.

Green pea is one of the oldest crops in the world that has been consumed for 23,000 years now. Also known as a founder crop, the power-packed legume is a storehouse of fibre, protein, Vitamin C, iron, Vitamin B6, iron, calcium, magnesium among others. Believed to have originated in Middle East, green peas are relished across the globe. Green peas find their place in literally everything we eat from soups, salads, stir-fries, curries, to samosa, namkeens and parathas. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 13: Weight loss to preventing cancer; many benefits of figs)

Green peas may be sold by your vegetable vendor and is usually called a veggies, but it's a legume technically. Known as hare matar or matar in India, the legume can be a wonderful food in your weight loss journey as it can keep you full for long being rich in fibre and protein. Peas is also a low GI food and diabetics can trust it for stabilising their blood sugar levels. From heart disease to cancer, green peas can protect against several illnesses.

"Green peas, those small, vibrant orbs often found nestled in a sea of mashed potatoes or mixed into a hearty stew, may not always steal the spotlight on your plate, but they certainly deserve your attention when it comes to your health. Green peas are packed with a multitude of benefits ranging from blood sugar management to heart health. Green peas are a nutritional powerhouse that has been enjoyed for centuries," says Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet & Skin Clinic.

How was green pea consumed in ancient times?

The history of green peas goes back to the advent of agriculture and the legumes may have existed even 46,000 years back as per evidence. Undomesticated pea remains were found at Ohalo II in Israel in layers dated about 23,000 years ago. Ahihud, a pre-pottery Neolithic site in Israel apparently had domestic peas in a storage pit with other legumes.

"Green peas have a long history dating back to ancient civilizations. They are believed to have originated in the Mediterranean and Middle East regions around 10,000 years ago. The ancient Greeks and Romans often used peas in various dishes, including soups and stews. These legumes were also dried and stored for later use during times of scarcity," says Vidhi Chawla.

Benefits of green peas

The nutrient rich green peas is full of antioxidants like flavonoids and carotenoids that reduce risk of chronic diseases. Adding 'matar' to our daily diet frequently can protect heart health and prevent sugar spikes.

Chawla shares many benefits of green peas or matar.

1. Blood sugar control: Green peas have a low glycaemic index, which means they have a gentle impact on blood sugar levels. The fibre and protein in peas help slow down the absorption of sugars, making them an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar.

2. Heart health: These little green gems contain heart-healthy nutrients like potassium and magnesium, which help regulate blood pressure. Additionally, their high fibre content supports lower cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.

3. Digestive health: Peas are a great source of dietary fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a healthy gut. Fibre also helps prevent constipation and promotes regular bowel movements.

4. Antioxidant power: Green peas are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and carotenoids. These compounds help protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Weight management: Thanks to their fibre and protein content, peas can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing overall calorie intake. This can be beneficial for those looking to maintain or lose weight.

6. Nutrient-rich: Peas are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate, which are vital for overall health and well-being.

Ways to add green peas to the diet

Incorporating green peas into your diet is both easy and delicious. Chawla shares some creative ways to enjoy them:

1. Steamed or boiled: Simply steam or boil green peas and season them with a pinch of salt and pepper for a quick and nutritious side dish.

2. Mashed peas: Mash cooked peas with a bit of olive oil, garlic, and mint for a flavourful alternative to mashed potatoes.

3. Pea soup: Whip up a creamy pea soup by blending cooked peas with vegetable broth and your favourite seasonings.

4. Salads: Toss green peas into salads for an extra burst of colour and nutrition.

5. Stir-fries: Add peas to your stir-fries for a vibrant touch and a crunchy texture.

6. Snacking: Roast green peas with a dash of olive oil and your preferred seasonings for a crunchy and satisfying snack.

Who should not eat green peas?

While green peas are generally considered safe for most people, some individuals may need to exercise caution:

1. Allergies: If you have a known allergy to legumes, including peanuts, chickpeas, or other beans, consult with your healthcare provider before consuming green peas.

2. Gout: People with gout should consume green peas in moderation due to their moderate purine content, which can exacerbate gout symptoms in some cases.

3. FODMAP sensitivity: Those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and FODMAP sensitivity may need to limit their intake of green peas, as they contain certain sugars that can trigger digestive symptoms in some individuals.

Interesting facts about green peas

1. Green peas are one of the few vegetables that are harvested and eaten at an immature stage. The entire pod, including the peas inside, is edible.

2. Frozen peas often retain more nutrients than peas that have been sitting on a store shelf for an extended period, making them a convenient and nutritious choice.

3. Canning or freezing green peas soon after harvest helps preserve their nutritional value, ensuring you get the best out of this vibrant veggie.

4. There are various types of green peas, including English peas, sugar snap peas, and snow peas, each with its unique flavour and culinary uses.

Green peas offer a plethora of health benefits, from aiding blood sugar control to promoting heart health and supporting digestion. Whether enjoyed in ancient civilizations or modern kitchens, these versatile legumes have stood the test of time as a delicious and nutritious addition to our diets.

