Ancient Wisdom Part 10: Pistachio can lower blood sugar; how to add them to your diet

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights. From using them for medicinal purposes to eating them as a dietary supplement, people have used pistachios quite liberally in ancient times.

Many people suffering from diabetes may struggle to find healthy snacking options that not only keep them full but also prevent blood sugar spikes. The good news is there is no dearth of tasty and nutritious munchies that you can enjoy during tea time along with your family members. A handful of pistachios can be a perfect snack for people with diabetes being crunchy, nutty and slightly sweet taste. Pistachios are beautiful to look at with their beige shell and green nuts. Also known as pista, these amazing nuts are also a storehouse of healthy fats, fibre, protein, antioxidants and vitamins. People who wish to lower their cholesterol levels and keep blood sugar in check should certainly incorporate these healthy nuts in their diet. Pistachio can be used both in sweet and savoury dishes adding to satiety and taste.

Pistachios are a great source of healthy fats, fibre, protein, antioxidants, and various nutrients, including vitamin B6 and thiamine. Their health effects may include weight loss benefits, lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and improved gut, eye, and blood vessel health.

The popularity of pistachios goes back several centuries back where it was used by different civilizations for medicinal purposes. From applying it externally on wounds to treating digestive issues like constipation, pistachio was widely used even thousands of years back in several countries. In Ayurvedic, pistachios are advised to nourish body and mind, improve brain function, and promote overall vitality.

Pistachio for blood sugar management

"Many people are not aware of the fact that pistachios are good for maintaining blood sugar levels. If you are seeking to improve your overall health or specifically manage diabetes, you should add pistachios to your diet," says Sunny Khattar, Founder, Farmio.

Khattar also spoke in detain about the health benefits of pistachios and how it helps in managing sugar levels in detail.

What are the benefits of pistachio in diabetes management?

Pistachios offer several benefits when it comes to managing sugar levels.

They do not cause blood sugar to rise rapidly as they have a low glycaemic index.

As compared to other snacks we love munching, pistachios have low levels of cholesterol. This makes them an excellent choice for individuals looking to maintain stable blood glucose levels throughout the day.

Pistachios also contain around 3 grams of fibre per serving. This makes them an ideal choice for improving digestion and it also helps in sugar absorption.

How were pistachios used in ancient times?

Pistachios have been around for centuries, and they hold a high value in many cultures

Pistachios have been around for centuries, and they hold a high value in many cultures. For example, In the Middle East, they were considered to be very precious, and a family serving pistachios to the guests was believed to be very rich. In many continents, pistachios were often used as a remedy, and many used to believe that they had aphrodisiac benefits. From using them for medicinal purposes to eating them as a dietary supplement, people have used pistachios quite liberally in ancient times.

In many continents, pistachios were often used as a remedy, and many used to believe that they had aphrodisiac benefits.

In traditional Chinese medicine, pistachios were believed to strengthen the spleen and improve digestion, making them a valuable remedy for individuals with weak digestive systems.

Ancient Persian physicians believed that pistachios strengthened the heart, improved circulation, and boosted vitality.

During Middle Ages, pistachios were used in Europe to treat a variety of ailments, including fever, digestive disorders, and skin inflammation.

From pastries to drinks, pistachios can be added to so many things

How to add pistachio to your diet

Munch them as a snack whenever hunger pangs strike

From pastries to drinks, pistachios can be added to so many things

You can also sprinkle them over salads or add to stir-fries and pasta dishes for some extra crunch and flavour

Add pistachios to some more dry fruits and create your own trail mix

Pistachio butter is something that is both delicious and healthy. You can buy it or churn your own at home

Who shouldn't have pistachio?

While most people can enjoy pistachios without any issues, you should avoid eating them if you are:

Allergic to nuts or specifically pistachios. It can cause itching and breathing problems

Looking to gain weight

Suffering from a kidney problem or having a fatty liver

Fascinating facts about pistachios

Pistachios are considered a symbol of luck in many cultures and traditions

In many communities, people use pistachios in religious ceremonies

You can have them the way you want - roasted, salted, crushed, powdered, etc

Pistachio truffle is getting popular these days among millennials

They are rich in fibre, healthy fats, protein, vitamins and are still considered a status symbol in many communities

