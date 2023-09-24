3 diabetes drinks to prevent sugar spikes as per a nutritionist

Diabetes cases have witnessed an exponential rise in the recent decades. Indians are not only more prone to diabetes, but the faulty lifestyle choices also that are increasingly being followed by many are adding to the risk of complications. Diabetes occurs when your body is not able to make enough insulin due to which excess sugar stays in the bloodstream causing various health issues such as heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss among others. Around 5-10% of people with this condition fall in the category of Type 1 diabetes which is more common in children. It can be diagnosed at any age and the symptoms can develop very quickly. With type 1 diabetes, one needs insulin every day to survive. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 5: 4 ways amla can control blood sugar in people with diabetes) Cinnamon increases glycogen storage by affecting the glycogen synthesis activity.(Pinterest)

Lifestyle changes are important to manage diabetes. From regular exercise, protein and fibre rich diet that slows down absorption of sugar, whole grains, and certain herbal infusions are extremely helpful in this condition.

"Diabetes is prevalent in India. India is considered as the diabetes capital of the world with total cases at around 62 million. The incidence in India is rapidly rising, as well as complications arising out of it. Various causes are ascribed to diabetes, which include genetic, environmental and lifestyle changes associated with more urbanization in India," says Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

When it comes to managing blood sugar, your cup is your ally. Three incredible drinks are your secret weapons for keeping those glucose levels in check.

1. Methi seeds water

Soluble fibres in fenugreek including glucomannan fibre delays intestinal absorption of ingested sugars. Alkaloids such as fenugrecin and trigonelline have demonstrated to possess hypoglycaemic action, and 4 hydroxyisoleucine (4-OH Ile) amino acids act on pancreas to release insulin.

2. Giloy water

One of the alkaloid compounds in giloy is berberine. It is a traditional herbal remedy that human studies have shown reduces blood sugar. Berberine works in a similar way to the diabetes medication metformin

3. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon increases glycogen storage by affecting the glycogen synthesis activity. The natural agents found in cinnamon serve as insulin to keep the blood glucose level stable.

Make sure you get a dietary analysis from an expert before adding these drinks.

