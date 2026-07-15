Tusshar Kapoor on how becoming a single parent to son Laksshya changed his perspective: 'Life is more than just movies'

The actor added that his 10-year-old son is now the centre of his world. While he continues to enjoy acting, the joy of spending time with Laksshya is unlike anything he had experienced before. "I have that responsibility. I cherish it. I relish it. I still love my work and enjoy being in movies. But when I go on a rollercoaster with my son, that is another joy that I never had earlier. That has fulfilled my life and made me a complete person," he shared.

Tusshar said becoming a father helped him look beyond professional success. "That is what has made me understand that life is more than just movies. There is more to life than just box office or reviews or how many films you are doing. I think it is more about living for someone else," he said.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor shared that fatherhood has had the biggest impact on his personality. " Fatherhood , that has changed me as a person. That is what has really settled me down. That is what has brought the calmness in the chaos," he said.

Tusshar Kapoor believes his greatest achievement isn't a film but fatherhood. The actor, who became a single fathers in 2016 after welcoming his son Laksshya through IVF and surrogacy, says the experience has brought him peace, purpose and a completely new perspective on life. (Also read: Sonali Bendre says she fasts for 18–20 hours and eats just 'one-and-a-half meals a day'; reflects on her cancer journey )

'It does not feel like a chore or a pressure' Addressing common misconceptions about single fathers, Tusshar said many people believe raising a child alone is far more challenging than it actually is. "The only misconception people have about being a single parent is that it becomes more challenging. I do not think it is going to be as challenging if I am a hands-on parent because I like doing what I am doing and I manage my time that way," he said.

He also emphasised that parenting is about involvement rather than family structure. According to him, even in two-parent households, one parent often shoulders most of the responsibility if the other is not actively involved.

Tusshar said he embraced fatherhood by choice and has never viewed it as a burden. "I have been ready for it. That is why I got into it. It does not feel like a chore or a pressure. It feels like a part of me," he said.

The actor also dismissed the idea that juggling work and parenting is overwhelming. "People think my head must be aching because I am working and running the house. No. I do what I feel like doing. I am not somebody who socialises a lot. So if I am not working, my time is for my son," he added.

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