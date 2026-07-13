Sonali Bendre says she fasts for 18–20 hours and eats just 'one-and-a-half meals a day'; reflects on her cancer journey
From practising 18–20 hours of intermittent fasting to opening up about her cancer journey, Sonali Bendre shared habits and mindset that keep her healthy today.
Sonali Bendre has always been vocal about prioritising her health and well-being. In a July 7 interview with Mashable India, Sonali offered a candid glimpse into her diet, fitness routine and the mindset that helped her navigate one of the most challenging phases of her life. The actor spoke about practising intermittent fasting, maintaining portion control and how she coped after being diagnosed with stage IV metastatic cancer in 2018. (Also read: Sonali Bendre says she avoided dark roles after cancer battle: ‘Didn't want projects that would trigger me’ )
Sonali Bendre's diet
During the conversation, the host remarked that she seemed to eat very little. Responding to the observation, Sonali revealed that she had just ended a long fasting window before the interview. She shared that when they had previously eaten together, she had likely been fasting for over 16 hours.
"I do 18–20 hours of fasting," Sonali said, explaining that she follows an intermittent fasting routine. She added that she typically eats only "one-and-a-half meals a day." While there are days when she has two meals, most of the time she fasts for 18 to 20 hours and limits herself to one-and-a-half meals, focusing on mindful eating rather than frequent meals.
Opening up about her cancer diagnosis
The actor also reflected on the emotional impact of being diagnosed with stage IV metastatic cancer, which had spread to her brain. She admitted that the diagnosis initially left her frightened.
"Thodi der ka emotion hai (You feel scared for a short while)," Sonali said, explaining that fear is a natural response but choosing to stay in that state serves little purpose.
She shared that she realised there was no benefit in allowing fear to consume her, as it would only take away from the time she had. Instead, after acknowledging her emotions, she chose to face the diagnosis with courage and remained consistent throughout her treatment journey, focusing on what she could control rather than what she couldn't.
In an earlier post on X (formerly Twitter), Sonali shared that autophagy played an important role in her healing journey after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Reflecting on that phase of her life, she wrote, "In 2018, when I was diagnosed with cancer, this study really helped me. My naturopath introduced me to it, I researched it, and this is what I followed, autophagy for healing. And I continue to follow it till date."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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