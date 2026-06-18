Sonali Bendre says she avoided dark roles after cancer battle: ‘Didn't want projects that would trigger me’

Sonali Bendre has fought and won her battle with cancer after announcing in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer. The actor beat cancer and later made a comeback to acting with the 2022 web show The Broken News. In a recent interaction, Sonali spoke about how she was only looking for hopeful and lighter roles after her cancer battle, but Raakh changed everything. Sonali Bendre in a still from Raakh.

Why Sonali said yes to Raakh? Speaking to News18, Sonali admitted that after her cancer battle, she was looking to take on "hopeful and lighter roles" that would keep her in a positive space. She said, “I really wanted to play hopeful and lighter roles that would’ve kept me happy through it all and I could’ve come back pepped up. I wanted work like that, especially since I had been through a really dark period.”

Despite this, she said yes to playing the role of a grieving mother in Raakh, inspired by the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa case. She admitted that ‘Raakh wasn’t something’ she was looking for and wasn't open to starring in it, but she agreed to do the show after reading its script and realising how compelling its content was.