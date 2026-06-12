Raakh review: Akash Makhija, Aamir Bashir knock the wind out of you in impactful slow burn on the banality of evil

Loosely inspired by the Geeta Chopra and Sanjay Chopra murder, Raakh tells the story of the murder of two teenagers - siblings Suman and Sahil Arora. It is the Delhi of 1978, a safe city, where kids can go to the radio station alone, ask for a lift from strangers and not worry. But that changes when two men - Rajjo (Ramandeep Yadav) and Babu (Akash Makhija) - decide to let their perverseness get the better of them. The siblings’ death shocks the nation, shattering their parents ( Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir). And it is up to SI Jayparakash to race against time and hunt the two killers. Parallelly, we see how the two men came to Delhi and the trail of blood they left in their wake across cities, ruining lives and destroying families.

It is a daunting prospect to create drama from tragedy in today’s time. The proliferation of OTT services has exposed Indian viewers to quality shows and films from around the world. In a bid to fight that edge from across the seas, Indian makers have often resorted to gore and violence, further desensitising the audiences. For a show to shake the viewer in today’s time takes work, both from the writers and the actors. That Raakh manages that is a feat in itself. That it does so without resorting to graphic brutality or discarding sensitivity needs to be applauded. The show is by no means perfect. It takes its sweet time getting to the point, prolonging the slowness of the slow-burning to a point where it is painstakingly slow. And yet, it manages to deliver a payoff that is both shocking and emotional.

Putting the slow in slow-burn Raakh tests your patience, to start with. In its eight-episode arc, the first two episodes take ample time to establish the premise, introduce the characters, and set the stage for the mayhem that follows. But all that follows some predictable beats. The Indian streaming shows have developed a template, at least the thrillers, in how cops will be presented (troubled with parental pressure or a complex romantic relationship) and how menacing villains will be treated (bloodthirsty with no remorse and an evil grin). Sadly, Raakh uses those tropes too.

Thankfully, where it differs is how it presents the victims, both the ones that lose their lives and the ones that remain. Raakh infuses humanity into the Aroras, led by splendid performances from Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, and surprisingly mature acts from the young actors Divya and Vivaan. It allows the viewer to feel for them and even (foolishly) root for them. That allows the contrast of the killers’ depravity to be that much stronger.

The ‘insane’ villain conundrum Another thing the OTT boom in India has done is bring to the fore so many maniacal villains. Over the years, in shows based on serial killers and rapists, we have seen countless of these. Every permutation and combination has been done before - be it the cold, methodical criminal or the unhinged psychotic killer. Therein lies the challenge before Raakh - how do you make your monsters stand out? Ranga and Billa were the archetypes for the kind of monsters we see on our TV screens today. Rajjo and Babu draw inspiration from them, but thankfully, the writers go beyond just what was real. They depict a co-dependent, toxic relationship where neither is worse than the other and neither is safer. Almost like symbiotes, the two feed off each other, reminding the audience of why temperance is so necessary in volatile minds.

Raakh deals with a sensitive issue. The assault and murder of two minors. It dedicates a sequence to depicting the crime. Trigger warning: It gets brutal. But credit to the makers, it never gets graphic. The viewer does not feel like a voyuer here. Rather, it is meant to show how ruthless these two men are, that they will ignore the pleas of two teenagers. For once, I was convinced that depicting a crime against minors was necessary, and perhaps, this was the only way it could have been done. Even a polished filmmaker like Vikramaditya Motwane did not get it right when he dealt with the Ranga Billa episode in his show Black Warrant. But Raakh does get it right.