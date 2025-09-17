Narendra Modi's diet secrets at age 75: Inside the Prime Minister's strict fasting routine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows a rigorous fasting regimen, which he discussed in an interview with Lex Fridman, which dropped earlier this year. During the interview, PM Modi, who turned 75 on September 17, discussed his experiences with fasting. He emphasised how abstaining from food and only consuming water for extended periods significantly heightens sensory perception. Also read | 'Even PM Modi drinks moringa soup': Nutrition expert reveals what are top 3 superfoods for Indians PM Modi spoke about his Navratri fasting routine, during which he abstains from food and drinks only hot water for nine days. (Instagram/ Narendra Modi)

PM Modi on fasting: more than just discipline

PM Modi explained that during a fast, senses such as smell, touch, and taste become exceptionally acute, allowing one to perceive even the subtle fragrance of water or the aroma of tea. Beyond the physical, he also highlighted the mental clarity and sharpened thought processes that fasting provides, suggesting it fosters innovative thinking and a unique perspective.

When asked, “Can you explain why you fast and where your mind goes when you fast?” PM Modi had said in Hindi, “All your senses, especially the sense of smell, touch, taste, become so aware that you can even smell the water. If you've ever drunk water before, you wouldn't have experienced the smell. If someone passes by you with a cup of tea, you can smell the tea, the coffee. If you've seen a small flower before, you'll see it again today. You can recognise it a lot. That means all your senses become very active all of a sudden, and their capability to absorb and respond to things increases manifold. Secondly, I've experienced that your thoughts give a lot of sharpness and novelty. You're out of the box. I don't know about others, but this is my experience.”

PM Modi shared his fasting routine

PM Modi also shared that he follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month-long fasting period starting in mid-June until after Diwali: “During this time, I eat only one meal within 24 hours.”

He spoke about his Navratri fasting routine, and shared that he abstains from food entirely and drinks only hot water for nine days. “Drinking hot water has always been a part of my daily routine, and over time, my lifestyle naturally adapted to this habit,” he had said

PM Modi said he also follows Chaitra Navratri fasting in March or April, wherein he eats just one type of fruit, once a day, for nine days. “If I choose papaya, then for all nine days, I won't touch anything else just papaya,” he had said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.