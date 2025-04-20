'Even PM Modi drinks moringa soup': Nutrition expert reveals what are top 3 superfoods for Indians

Moringa (drumstick) is a nutrient-dense Indian superfood that offers numerous health benefits and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes and products. In the April 19 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, co-founder of plant-based supplements brand Oziva Nutrition, Mihir Gadani, shared that moringa is one of the 'top 3 superfoods for Indians' and said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes it in his diet. Also read | Moringa: The newest Indian ingredient finding followers Moringa soup is a nutritious way to incorporate the benefits of moringa into your diet. (Freepik)

When asked to share the top 3 superfoods and supplement ingredients for Indians, specifically, Mihir said, “Moringa is filled with antioxidants. Cinnamon is amazing. And the third ingredient is Cezanne Bio for hair health.” Asked to elaborate on each of these, Mihir shared how moringa not only nourishes the body with wonderful nutrients but also helps in weight loss and detox.

He said, “Moringa is packed with antioxidants, which contribute to the protective mechanisms in your body. Even PM Modi drinks moringa soup. But the problem is that it is slightly bitter in taste, so extracts of moringa can be used. Cinnamon is amazing for pre-diabetics, and needs to be a part of your daily life.”

What are the benefits of moringa water?

Did you know drinking moringa water every day on an empty stomach can be beneficial for your health? In a June 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda and gut health coach, said, “Moringa leaves can be sourced from the drumstick tree and boiled in water, to make infused water or the leaves can be dehydrated under the sun to make moringa powder. You can drink moringa water on an empty stomach for various ailments and nutritional deficiencies in the body... moringa infused water, helps improve metabolism and aids weight loss. It is rich in nutrients and low in calories, which creates a sense of fullness, reduces craving, and thus helps reduce weight.”

According to her, moringa water's benefits include: relief in aches and pains, improvement of bone health. She added, “Moringa is a rich source of antioxidants, and is packed with essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals like Vitamin A, C, E, calcium, potassium and iron. If you are low on haemoglobin or if you are suffering from deficiencies of the above vitamins, experience hair fall, thin brittle bones or skin issues, then you must include moringa water in your daily plan.”

How to make moringa soup?

Moringa soup is a nutritious and delicious way to incorporate the benefits of moringa into your diet. Here's a simple recipe to get you started:

Ingredients

- 2 cups moringa leaves (fresh or dried)

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- 1 onion, chopped

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 teaspoon grated ginger

- 4 cups vegetable broth

- 1/2 cup coconut milk (optional)

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Fresh herbs for garnish (optional)

Instructions

1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Add the chopped onion and sauté until softened.

3. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger and sauté for another minute.

4. Add the moringa leaves and stir well.

5. Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

7. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth.

8. Add coconut milk (if using) and stir well.

9. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

10. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs (if desired).

Before adding moringa to your diet, consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.