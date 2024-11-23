Nutritionist shares 5 ways moringa powder improves your health: Nourishing skin to suppressing cancer cells

If there is one vegetable that could double up as food and medicine since ancient times, it's moringa or drumsticks. It is a powerhouse of amazing micronutrients and is believed to be much more nutrient-dense than your kitchen staples. According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, consuming moringa powder can improve your health. In a recent video, she revealed 5 ways it improves our health and boosts our lifestyle. Nutritionist reveals 5 ways moringa powder can benefits our health.

'Moringa is a powerhouse of nutrients'

In the video captioned, “Here’s why Moringa is a powerhouse of nutrients,” Deepshikha explained the many benefits of moringa powder. She also suggested ways to consume it in the caption, “This powder is so powerful that it can help you in all aspects of health. You can take it in your meals or up to 1 Tsp with water/buttermilk.”

First, Deepshikha explained how consuming the powder protects and nourishes our skin. Elaborating on how it is good for skin health, she said, “Moringa powder will reduce the oxidative stress. Being rich in antioxidants, and hence, will actually give you glowing skin (sic).” Next, she added that it could actually reduce the chances of cancer because moringa powder has compounds that can ‘suppress the development of cancer cells’.

Moringa powder has properties that can protect your liver health by ‘stopping and breaking down the fat buildup in the liver’. According to Deepshikha, this avoids the chances of having a fatty liver in those who consume the powder.

Next, she revealed how moringa powder can actually help by improving your mood because of its antioxidant properties, which have a positive impact on your nervous system. Lastly, Deepshikha said, “Moringa leaf can actually reduce the insulin spike and hence also helps you reverse diabetes.”

Moringa has essential minerals, making it a potent skincare herb. (adobe stock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach, suggested ways in which one should consume moringa. “Moringa leaves can be sourced from the drumstick tree and boiled in water to make infused water, or the leaves can be dehydrated under the sun to make moringa powder. You can drink moringa water on an empty stomach for various ailments and nutritional deficiencies in the body,” Dimple explained.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.