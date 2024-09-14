Kaffir Lime to Moringa: Edible leaves to include in your food for holistic wellbeing

Culinary preparations with leafy greens not only up the taste quotient but also provide minerals, iron, and immunity-boosting nutrient. Besides spinach, mustard greens, cabbage, curry, and coriander leaves commonly used by most, there are other lesser-known greens. “While some can be eaten raw, the others may need to be blanched or sauteed. Each comes with its set of nutritional values,” notes Jaipur-based Rajat Jain, Founder & Chief Dietitian, ReviveQii – Nutrition & Lifestyle Clinic. Leaves are packed with essential nutrients and can target certain issues in the body like gut or oral health, and improve them. (Shutterstock)

Kaffir Lime leaves

Kaffir lime leaves are good for your digestive system.(Shutterstock)

Native to Southeast Asia, it is a rich source of Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorous. Nutritionist Vidula Desai from Mumbai points out, “They contain limonene and citronellal which help to boost immunity, combat microbial intruders, promote good gut health and like turmeric, are an anti-inflammatory ally.” Rich in antioxidants, they protect our body from free radicals and strengthen immune system.Used like bay leaves, in Thai curries, soups, tea, they impart a unique flavour. They cannot be consumed by themselves.

Moringa leaves

Moringa leaves have anti-inflammatory leaves. (Shutterstock)

The most powerful health-enhancing edible leaves, contain vitamins A, C and E, calcium, potassium, protein, and iron. Known to boost immunity, support brain and liver health, and reduce inflammation, they are beneficial to control kidney stones by reducing increased oxalate levels. Helpful in treating oedema, managing asthma, and preventing and treating blood-related diseases like anaemia. “They can interfere with certain diabetes types, thyroid and blood pressure medications,” cautions Desai.

Colocasia (arbi) leaves

Arbi leaves are good for eye health.(Shutterstock)

They are a good source of fibre, vitamins A and C, iron and magnesium. According to Jain, “The leaves are known to aid digestion and improve eye health. The antioxidants present help fight oxidative stress. However, they contain oxalate, which can cause itching and should be cooked properly to neutralize the toxins.”

Amaranth leaves

These leaves flush out toxins from your body.(Shutterstock)

Also known as chauli saag, contains lunasin, a type of protein believed to have cancer-risk reduction besides being pro anti-inflammatory. Jain afirms, “High in iron, calcium, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and K, they improve bone health, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation. They are rich in antioxidants, which help detoxify and protect cells from damage.”

Radish greens

Radish leaves improve immunity. (Shutterstock)

These greens are often overlooked but are highly nutritious. “An excellent source of vitamin C, calcium, iron and phosphorous, they help with digestion, detoxification, and boost immunity due to their high antioxidant content,” says Jain.

Betel leaves

Betel leaves take care of oral health. (Shutterstock)

They can be chewed raw, with lime and betel nuts. An after-meal digestive, they ease flatulence and improve assimilation. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins C, A, calcium and thiamine, guard oral health, and take on the role of breath-freshener too. Excess intake should be avoided as it can irritate the mouth lining.

