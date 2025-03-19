PM Modi reveals fasting routine for staying fit at 74: 'One meal in 24 hours, only hot water, strict fruit diet'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at 74, continues to impress with his energy and good health. His disciplined fasting routine, which he has followed for over 50 years, plays a key role. In a candid conversation with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, Modi shared insights into his fasting schedule and how it has shaped his lifestyle. (Also read: Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares her ultimate workout routine to achieve that perfect Bollywood body ) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Lex Fridman, in New Delhi.(PTI)

PM Modi's fasting routine

PM Modi shared that he follows the ancient Indian tradition of Chaturmas, a four-month-long fasting period starting in mid-June until after Diwali. "During this time, I eat only one meal within 24 hours," he said, explaining how digestion tends to slow down in monsoon, making this practice beneficial.

Modi also spoke about his Navratri fasting routine, where he abstains from food entirely and drinks only hot water for nine days. "Drinking hot water has always been a part of my daily routine, and over time, my lifestyle naturally adapted to this habit," he shared.

Additionally, he follows Chaitra Navratri fasting in March or April, where he eats just one type of fruit, once a day, for nine days. "If I choose papaya, then for all nine days, I won't touch anything else just papaya," he explained. Modi reflected that fasting has been a deeply ingrained tradition in his life for over five decades.

Benefits of fasting

Talking about the benefits of fasting, PM Modi shared, "You may have noticed, when you fast, your senses like smell, touch, and taste become highly sensitive." He further added, "For me, fasting is a form of self-discipline. It is an act of devotion. It doesn't slow me down, it makes me sharper."

Challenging the common belief that fasting weakens the body, Modi sees it as a way to recharge both the mind and spirit. He explained that fasting isn't just about skipping meals, it's about rebalancing the body, strengthening willpower, and achieving inner harmony.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.