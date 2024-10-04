Navratri 2024 fasting tips: Dos and don’ts to remember during the festival

Navratri 2024: Every year, Navratri is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all across the country. Literally translating to nine nights, Navratri is the festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. During this time, devotees observe fast and offer their puja to the goddess to seek her blessings. Devotees often observe fast from sunrise till sunset. While fasting has its health benefits, we should be mindful to not stress the body and end up falling sick during the festival. "Following the proper fasting rules is important to stay energised," said dietitian Akshata Chavan.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akshata Chavan, clinical dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Fasting during this period helps cleanse the body and develop discipline. Whether you fast for all nine days or only a few, following the proper fasting rules is important to stay energised. The Navratri diet consists mainly of Satvik food, prepared with limited ingredients. Focusing on light, healthy foods, the aim is to avoid feeling drained during fasting.”

Dietitian Prernna Kalra further noted down a few guidelines to stay healthy while fasting during the festival:

Stay hydrated:

It is important to take care of your fluid intake as your body may get dehydrated if not well hydrated with liquids.

Food items to add to diet:

Sago, buckwheat flour(kuttu atta), samo Rice, white rice, rajgira, makhana, legumes, pulses, dry fruits, fruits, vegetables and dairy products should be added to the diet.

Avoid junk food:

Avoid any junk or bakery or outside food. This will not only break your fast but will not let you detox your body.

Lifestyle tips to follow:

Eat small, frequent meals to stay energised. Opt for grilling or roasting instead of deep-frying. Ensure 7-8 hours of sleep to avoid headaches and dizziness. Maintain a light exercise routine, such as yoga. Use natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates in place of refined sugar.

Food items to avoid:

“Avoid onion, garlic, eggs, alcohol, lentils, and non-vegetarian foods. By following these guidelines, you can fast in a healthy, spiritually fulfilling way,” added Akshata Chavan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.