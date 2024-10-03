Fasting this Navratri? Here are 3 scientific reasons why it is good for you

Navratri 2024: Navratri is around the corner and we cannot wait for the biggest festival of the year to arrive. Every year, Navratri is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Navratri – literally translating to nine nights - worships the nine forms of Goddess Durga on each day of the festival. The nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri are - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. According to the Hindu tradition, devotees keep fast on the days of the festival to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Fasting helps in reducing bloating and improving digestion.(istockphoto)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Akshata Chavan, clinical dietitian at Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “From a spiritual and emotional standpoint, fasting during festivals can promote mindfulness and a deeper connection to the rituals being observed. However, it’s important to fast safely, staying hydrated and not overindulging when breaking the fast.”

The dietitian further noted the many benefits of fasting:

Detoxification and weight management:

Fasting allows the body to reset and rejuvenate, helping in detoxification. When you fast, the body shifts from digesting food to using stored energy, which can promote fat metabolism. This process may aid in weight management, as it encourages the burning of fat for energy.

Improving digestion:

Fasting also gives the digestive system a much-needed break, helping to reduce bloating and improve digestion. It can promote better gut health by allowing the digestive tract to rest and repair, potentially enhancing nutrient absorption when you resume normal eating.

Boosting mental clarity:

Fasting can improve mental clarity and focus by stabilising blood sugar levels and reducing inflammation in the body. Some research suggests that intermittent fasting may lower the risk of chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.